Beyti Anticipates Export Growth To $55M In 2024

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Shaimaa Tawfik, head of export sector and business development at Beyti Food Industries, projects a 77% increase in the company's exports to $35m this year, up from $23m in 2022.

By the close of 2024, she anticipates exports will reach approximately $55m, aligning with Beyti's comprehensive business expansion strategy.

Tawfik noted that Beyti's global reach extends to over 45 countries, including France, Canada, and Australia, with Africa representing half of its export market, spanning 21 countries.

“The company is committed to bolstering the food industry sector, recognizing its significance within Egypt. We're dedicated to enhancing our product offerings to meet international standards, thereby entering new global markets and doubling our exports in the coming year,” stated Tawfik.

Beyti will be showcasing at the eighth edition of Food Africa 2023, Africa's premier international trade exhibition for the food and agricultural sectors. The event is scheduled for December 12 to 14 at the Egypt International Exhibition Center in New Cairo.