UNHCR Anticipates Increased Displacement In Middle East Amid Conflict

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Filippo Grandi, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, has voiced concerns about the potential for escalated displacement in the Middle East. This comes in the wake of the conflict between Israel and Hamas, which has already resulted in the internal displacement of 85% of the Gaza Strip's population.

Speaking at the Global Refugee Forum in Geneva, Grandi remarked:“We are faced with the somber prospect of more civilian casualties, suffering, and the likelihood of additional displacement that poses a threat to the stability of the region.”

In a recent session, the UN General Assembly cast votes on a draft resolution that calls for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. The resolution garnered 153 votes in favour, with 10 opposing and 23 abstentions.