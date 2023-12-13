(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The

The global disaster preparedness system market size is projected to reach USD 308.01 billion by 2030, registering a

CAGR of 8.5%

The market growth can be attributed to the escalating incidents of terrorism, criminal activities, and the occurrence of unpredictable natural disasters. Disaster preparedness encompasses the measures undertaken to minimize the damages caused by such events, whether natural or manmade.

This involves forecasting potential disasters and their likely locations, implementing preventive measures to avert or reduce the severity of these incidents, mitigating the impact on vulnerable communities, and formulating effective response strategies to cope with the aftermath of disasters.

Several nations are actively pursuing technological advancements in their disaster preparedness systems. For instance, in March 2023, the UK Government recently introduced a new government public warning system that aims to send alerts to mobile phone users regarding life-threatening events. The system is set to undergo a nationwide trial over the coming months.

Mobile phone users will receive an emergency alert displayed prominently on their device's home screen, accompanied by a vibration and a distinct series of beeps resembling a loud siren. The government has clarified that these emergency alerts will be utilized sparingly and exclusively in situations where there is an immediate threat to life.

The increasing adoption of advanced technologies such as Artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud computing is contributing to the growth of the market. These technologies enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of disaster preparedness systems by enabling real-time monitoring, data analysis, and predictive modeling.

Moreover, there is an increasing recognition of the importance of community engagement and participation in disaster preparedness. Empowering communities through awareness campaigns and training programs and involving them in decision-making processes strengthens their resilience and response capabilities.

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted market growth positively and this impact will be maintained throughout the forecast period. Governments and healthcare organizations are investing in advanced medical facilities, equipment, and systems to better respond to future health emergencies. This includes improving surge capacity, implementing telemedicine solutions, and strengthening supply chain management for medical resources.

Disaster Preparedness System Market Report Highlights



In terms of type, the safety management system segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR of 10.7% over the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing demand for surveillance systems, particularly in the context of smart city projects

In terms of solution, the surveillance system segment dominated the market in 2022 with a revenue share of approximately 35%. The increasing demand for advanced video surveillance technologies is driven by the rising concerns for public safety and security

In terms of services, the design & integration services segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for tailored disaster preparedness systems

In terms of communication technology, the first responder tools segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period. The rising adoption of first responder tools across diverse emergency response teams, including fire departments, security personnel, medical teams, and police personnel, is expected to contribute to the segment growth

In terms of end use, the healthcare segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period. Comprehending the requirement for robust and adaptable healthcare infrastructure, coupled with efficient emergency response capabilities, is driving the demand for solutions and services within this segment The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period. Increasing knowledge and awareness of the region's susceptibility to natural catastrophes such as earthquakes, typhoons, floods, and tsunamis is a key factor driving regional growth

