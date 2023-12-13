Athleisure Market To Reach USD 626.79 Billion By 2032; Increasing Popularity & Demand For Athleisure Products To Propel Growth

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global athleisure market size is anticipated to grow from USD 350 billion to USD 626.79 billion in 10 years. The market will experience rapid growth due to the introduction of a wide variety of athleisure during the forecast period. The growing presence of fitness studios, gyms and sports centres is also augmenting the growth of the athleisure industry.

Newark, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 350 billion in 2022 global athleisure market will reach USD 626.79 billion in 2032. "athleisure" describes a modern fashion trend that mixes comfortable and stylish sportswear with activewear. Combining stylish trends with ease of wear and mobility results in a stylish and practical wardrobe. The terms "athletic" and "leisure" are combined to form the word. Athleisure is considered appropriate for daytime activities and leisure since it blends style and utility for everyday wear outside the gym, especially with its present appeal. Athleisure has become a major fashion trend in this era of comfort and design. It makes the switch from sporting to loungewear seamless. It appeals to our more health-conscious, fashion-forward, and active population by providing a versatile clothing style that effortlessly crosses the line between athletic and leisurewear.



Key Insight of the Global Athleisure Market



North America will dominate the market during the forecast period.



The area is home to several high-end athleisure brands that give customers access to the newest styles. These businesses' extensive distribution networks expand their consumer base and propel the local market expansion. The market expansion will be fueled by the fitness industry's success and the increased social media presence and awareness of chronic lifestyle disorders. In addition, the athleisure industry is positively driven by the influence of celebrities and social media influencers since brand awareness is growing due to marketing initiatives and PR partnerships.



The product type segment is divided into sneakers, leggings, joggers, hoodies, yoga apparel, shirts, shorts, jackets, sports bras, and others. In 2022, the shirts segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 25% and market revenue of 87.50 billion.



The end-user segment is divided into men, women and children. In 2022, the women segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 47% and market revenue of 164.50 billion.



The distribution channel segment is divided into online and offline. In 2022, the offline segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 53% and market revenue of 185.50 billion.



Advancement in market



The aesthetic of Same Sisters as a brand is foggy and ethereal. As is customary for the company, their latest release, "Love All," examines and plays on transforming historical sarees into unique athleisure pieces that are well-structured, practical, and pay homage to bygone times. An in-depth examination of the designer's previously indicated fondness for bygone eras may be seen in one of their earlier collections, "8 from the 80s." They designed this collection, which is appropriate for every occasion, to satisfy their souls and wear retro styles. Everything from boxy, short-sleeved shirts that would look great in the 1980s to structured, cropped jackets. A previous collection of seven costumes was named Cassatta, a term that evokes recollections of summertime childhood.



Market Dynamics



Driver: The expanding fitness sector.



To preserve health and lifespan, more people are beginning their fitness adventure and working out regularly due to the rising prevalence of chronic lifestyle disorders. The expansion of sports facilities, gyms, and fitness studios is also contributing to the expansion of the fitness sector. A growing number of people are enrolling in fitness courses and visiting the gym, which is another way that the expanding presence of fitness influencers is benefiting the market. Due to its ability to combine fashion and fitness, athleisure is a popular choice in the market. The fitness trend is driven by social media's equally important aesthetic presence. As a result, the market's growth will be driven by the fitness industry.



Restraints: The availability of low-quality, fake goods.



High-end, well-made goods sold by reputable brands are pricey. Hundreds of production facilities create first and second copies of these goods using the precise patterns and designs that the brands provide. The market is growing increasingly crowded with cheap, counterfeit goods identical replicas of the originals that have flooded the market, hurting businesses and defrauding customers.



Opportunities: New brands and variations.



As athleisure items gain popularity and demand, more business options arise. Fitness enthusiasts, celebrities, social media influencers, and aspiring business owners are launching labels and collections emphasising sustainability and new fashion trends through innovative styles, prints, designs, colours, and packaging. Thus, during the projected period, the market's expansion will be fueled by the emergence of new brands and the release of novel and innovative collections.



Challenges: Market saturation.



The increasing presence of brands has saturated the market with decreasing market share for all competitors. There are too many brands with similar products in the market, driving down market shares and revenues. The increasing marketing budgets to gain competitive advantage also make it difficult for the brands to survive. Therefore, the increasing market saturation will challenge the market's growth.



Some of the major players operating in the global athleisure market are:



. Adidas AG

. ASICS Corporation

. Columbia Sportswear Company

. Lululemon Athletica Inc.

. Nike, Inc.

. Puma SE

. PVH Corp.

. The Gap, Inc.

. Under Armour, Inc.

. VF Corporation



Key Segments covered in the market:



By Product Type



. Sneakers

. Leggings

. Joggers

. Hoodies

. Yoga Apparels

. Shirts

. Shorts

. Jackets

. Sports Bra

. Others



By End User



. Men

. Women

. Children



By Distribution Channel



. Online

. Offline



By Region



. North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

. Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

. Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

. South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

. The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



