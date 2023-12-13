               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Bughanaim Steers Ietibar To Convincing Zekreet Cup Victory


12/13/2023 11:01:50 PM

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Ali bin Saeed Aljafali al-Nuaimi-owned Ietibar won the Zekreet Cup, a 1200m Local Purebred Arabian Handicap race, at the Al Rayyan Racecourse yesterday. Jockey Faleh Bughanaim showed his class as he steered the Ahmed Kobeissi-trained five-year-old mare to a four-length victory over Abdulaziz Saleh al-Jaber's Habes. PICTURES: Juhaim

