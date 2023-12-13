Bughanaim Steers Ietibar To Convincing Zekreet Cup Victory

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) Ali bin Saeed Aljafali al-Nuaimi-owned Ietibar won the Zekreet Cup, a 1200m Local Purebred Arabian Handicap race, at the Al Rayyan Racecourse yesterday. Jockey Faleh Bughanaim showed his class as he steered the Ahmed Kobeissi-trained five-year-old mare to a four-length victory over Abdulaziz Saleh al-Jaber's Habes. PICTURES: Juhaim

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.