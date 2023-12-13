               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Khurshudyan Stars At Qatar Cup IWF Grand Prix II


12/13/2023 11:01:50 PM

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Armenia's Hripsime Khurshudyan clinched the women's 89kg competition (106-126-232kg overall) ahead of Turkmenistan's Anamjan Rustamova (105-126-231) on the penultimate day of the Qatar Cup IWF Grand Prix
Pictures: Hussein Ali

MENAFN13122023000067011011ID1107592583

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search