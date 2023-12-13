Sadd Cruise Past Arch Rivals Duhail To Extend Lead At Top

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Al Sadd opened up a four-point lead at the top after a 3-1 win over arch rivals and defending champions Al Duhail in the Expo Stars League at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium yesterday.

The Wolves, who also have a match in hand, have 28 points with second-placed Al Gharafa on 24. For Duhail, it was another massive blow to their title aspirations as they remain at fifth place with 17 points.

A brace from Akram Afif (57th and 90+13 minute) and a strike from Gonzalo Plata (59th) did the job for Sadd, while Karim Boudiaf had given Duhail early lead in the 10th minute. Duhail hopes of making a comeback suffered setback as Ibrahima Bamba was sent off in the 82nd minute.

After the match, Afif emphasised the significance of the victory.“We achieved a crucial victory for the team's journey towards winning the league,” said the Qatari forward.

Afif noted that the match was not easy, especially considering the team has to play every three days.“We don't call it pressure, but we acknowledge the effort being exerted. Therefore, we try to focus in each game individually, always striving to win regardless of expanding the points gap. Our goal is always to secure victory in every match we play,” he added.

Regarding how the team handles the pressure of consecutive matches, Afif highlighted the unity within the team, saying:“We are one team always seeking to complement each other, striving to present ourselves in the desired manner.”

The game witnessed a calm and cautious start, with both teams probing for opportunities in the initial ten minutes, which saw no significant threat to the goalkeepers. Duhail managed to take the lead in the 10th minute after Boudiaf headed in following a corner from the left.

Sadd nearly equalised in the 15th minute when Paulo Otavio's shot, following a rebound from the goalkeeper and the crossbar, was cleared away by Duhail's defense.

In the 33rd minute, Baghdad Bounedjah found the back of the net for Sadd but the goal was disallowed after a VAR review for an offside call.

The second half saw intense pressure from Sadd, culminating in Afif converting a penalty in the 57th minute to level the score. The momentum continued for the home team, and in the 59th minute, Ecuadorian striker Gonzalo Plata scored the second goal from the edge of the penalty area, through a superb shot with the outside of his boot.

Sadd dominated the latter part of the game, attempting to secure a third goal. In the 13th and final minute of added time, Afif netted his second goal of the match, tapping in with ease after a cross from Bounedjah to seal Sadd's victory.

In their other postponed games, Al Sadd will take on Al Arabi while Al Duhail face Al Wakrah on Sunday.

Sadd coach Wesam Rizik was delighted with the victory.“We have secured three crucial points. We are evolving from one game to another. Hopefully we will continue at the same level in the upcoming matches,” he said

“The match was not easy. In the second half, we were the better team and controlled the course of the game. We managed to score three goals after trailing in the first half, but we missed several opportunities that could have increased the score. I thank the players for their performance and the fighting spirit they showed in the match,” Rizik added.

Sadd coach extended his gratitude to the fans for their support during the game, saying:“I thank the fans for supporting the team, and for the beautiful image they displayed today. We look forward to more support from them in the upcoming matches.”

