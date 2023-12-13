Women At The Helm Of Mary Kay's Water Steering Committee

(MENAFN- 3BL) Water, a fundamental and precious resource, is at the center of sustainability and crucial to Mary Kay's manufacturing process. As a global sustainability advocate, Mary Kay is committed to creating and implementing sustainability initiatives related to water at its global manufacturing facility in Lewisville, Texas.

This year, Mary Kay launched an employee Water Steering Committee responsible for identifying and implementing opportunities for water reduction and good water governance. Led by Nichole Jones-Dooley, Plant Manager at Mary Kay's Richard R. Rogers Manufacturing and R&D Facility, more than half of Mary Kay's Water Steering Committee members are women!

As Mary Kay implements additional water initiatives, the company continues to make strides in corporate water stewardship. Recent progress includes:



At the end of June 2023, to help us identify possible improvements in water efficiency as well as to monitor the efficacy of our optimizations, Mary Kay installed additional in-line flow water meters to measure water usage in designated areas.

In August 2023, Mary Kay implemented an improvement that is projected to save approximately 100,000 gallons per month. Between 2021 and 2023, Mary Kay optimized several manufacturing cleaning processes which resulted in saving a projected 572,000 gallons of water each year based on production forecast.1

“For 60 years, Mary Kay has committed to delivering advanced product technology while maintaining industrial excellence and we are continuing our commitment with the launch of the Water Steering Committee,” said Jones-Dooley.“Water sustainability is not only ethically imperative but a necessity for the well-being of humanity and the planet. By taking collective action to preserve and protect this invaluable resource, we help ensure the ongoing availability of water to meet the needs of the environment and communities around the world.”

The Mary Kay Water Steering Committee's future actions include:



Continuous monitoring of water usage at our global manufacturing facilities. Working cross-functionally to build a comprehensive water dashboard to gauge water usage at the company's manufacturing facilities with the goal of identifying additional water stewardship improvements.

As the world grapples with the challenges of water scarcity, pollution, and climate change, women leaders continue to be at the forefront of water stewardship innovation and principles.

For the most recent updates on Mary Kay's global sustainability strategy, click here .

1 Methodology: These projected water savings are calculated by monitoring the data pulled from our flow meters and forecasting the annual projections based on daily and weekly averages. We will continue to monitor water usage and forecast savings as projections are subject to change based on external factors such as demand.