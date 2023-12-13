Flying A Private Jet May Be About To Get Easier As Govt Mulls Ownership Syndicates

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Private jets may be within reach of more Indians in the days to come, with the government working on a policy framework to facilitate fractional ownership of these aircraft. A draft of the policy, which will apply to both non-scheduled commercial flight operations or charters, and for private usage will be released for public feedback within a couple of months, two people aware of the matter said.

MENAFN13122023007365015876ID1107592572