Israel-Hamas War Day 69: Palestinian Militants Attack Kills 9 Israeli Soldiers In Gaza City | Top 10 Updates

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "It has been more than two months since the war in Gaza but the situation remains extremely disturbing as Israel is adamant in destroying every single Hamas militant from the region. The massive attacks by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) in Hamas-ruled Gaza have led to mass casualties of thousands of civilians. More than 18,500 Palestinians were killed in the Israeli army's air and ground assault, as per reports.

Here are top 10 updates on Israel-Hamas war,

1) Israeli citizens on Wednesday said the army should not back off its unrelenting offensive to crush Hamas, despite the UN General Assembly's ceasefire call, the growing list of troop casualties, and a spiraling Palestinian death toll in Gaza.2) On Tuesday, Israel's military suffered one of the deadliest days in the two-month-old Gaza war, with a colonel among 10 soldiers killed, bringing the toll to 115 - almost double the number killed during clashes in the coastal enclave nine years ago, Reuters reported.

3) After a week-long pause in hostilities in November, more than three-quarters of Israelis said the offensive should resume without adjustments that would reduce either Palestinian civilian casualties or international pressure, according to a poll conducted by the Israel Democracy Institute.4) The United States has repeatedly called on Israel to take greater measures to spare civilians, even as it has blocked international calls for a cease-fire and rushed military aid to its close ally, as per AP reports.

5) Clashes raged overnight and into Wednesday in multiple areas, especially heavy fighting in Shijaiyah. This dense neighborhood was the scene of a major battle during the 2014 war between Israel and Hamas.6) The ambush took place Tuesday in Shijaiyah, where Israeli troops searching a cluster of buildings lost communication with four soldiers who had come under fire, the military said. When the other soldiers launched a rescue operation, they were ambushed with heavy gunfire and explosives.7) Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said it was a“very difficult day,” but he rejected international calls for a cease-fire.“We are continuing until the end, there is no question. I say this even given the great pain and the international pressure. Nothing will stop us, we will continue until the end, until victory, nothing less.\"8) This came after the UN General Assembly passed a resolution Tuesday demanding a ceasefire, backed by 153 of 193 nations -- surpassing the 140 or so that have routinely condemned Russia for invading Ukraine.9) While Washington voted against, the resolution was supported by allies Australia, Canada, and New Zealand, who, in a rare joint statement, said they were“alarmed at the diminishing safe space for civilians in Gaza”, according to AFP reports.

10) US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby on Wednesday reiterated Washington's concerns about civilian casualties. \"And we've expressed those concerns about the prosecution of this military campaign, even while acknowledging that it's Hamas that started this,\" Kirby said.

(With inputs from agencies)

