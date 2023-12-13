Update Aadhaar Card Details Online: Free Offer Available Till 14 March 2024. How To Avail This Facility

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Update Aadhaar card details online: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on 13 December informed that it had extended the free Aadhaar update of documents by 3 months from 14 December, 2023 to 14 March 2023 said in its memorandum on Wednesday:“Based on the positive response from the residents, it is decided to extend the facility for 3 more months i.e. from 15.12.2023 to 14.03.2024. Accordingly, the facility for document update shall continue to be free of cost through myAadhaar portal.\"The earlier deadline for the free Aadhaar update was December 14 the details sought include name, address, and details of relatives in case of marriage or death, etc. These details can be updated for free on UIDAI's website or physically done at Common Services Centres (CSC). It is important to note that this service is free only on the myAadhaar portal and will continue to attract a fee of ₹50 at physical Aadhaar centres, UIDAI had earlier said UIDAI has been encouraging residents to upload Proof of Identity and Proof of Address (PoI/PoA) documents to revalidate their demographic details, especially if Aadhaar was issued 10 years back and never got updated card update: How to avail of this free service-Residents may log in on using their Aadhaar number.-Select the 'proceed to update address' option.-One-time password (OTP) will be sent to the registered mobile number-One has to just click on 'Document Update' and the existing details of the resident will be displayed.-An Aadhaar holder needs to verify the details, if found correct, click on the next hyperlink.-In the next screen, the resident has to choose Proof of Identity and Proof of Address documents from the dropdown list.-Upload a scanned copy of the address proof and select the 'Submit' button. upload copies of the same to update his/her documents.-The Aadhaar update request will be accepted, and a 14-digit Update Request Number (URN) will be generated to upload address proof for free:1) Visit 2) Log in and select \"Name/Gender/Date of Birth & Address Update\".3) Click on \"Update Aadhaar Online\".4) Select 'address' from the list of demographic options and click 'Proceed to Update Aadhaar'.5) Upload a scanned copy and enter the required demographic information.6) Make a payment of ₹25. ( Not required till 14 December 14)7) A Service Request Number (SRN) will be generated which needs to be saved for tracking status.8) After the internal quality check is completed, the UIDAI subscriber will receive an SMS.

