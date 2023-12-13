Vijay Deverakonda Files Complaint Against Youtuber For Spreading 'Misinformation' And ‘Vulgar’ News

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda's team filed a complaint against a YouTuber for spreading incorrect information about the actor on his channel. The Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police have now caught the man who posted the objectionable video. The clip contained misinformation and insults directed against the 'Liger' actor.

According to the Hindustan Times, an FIR was filed when a YouTuber from Anantapur spread allegations regarding Vijay Deverakonda and a female actor on his channel CinePolis. Vijay's team said, "A few days ago, this individual spread vulgar news related to Vijay and another actress. The police promptly responded after their attention was brought to the disrespectful news. They located the person involved and let go of him post counselling and deletion of videos."

They added, "Preventive measures are being taken to avoid such incidents in the future. Vijay is used to rumour-mongering but sometimes, people cross a line. He wants to set an example, especially when a third party's name is also dragged in unfairly because it's not okay."

Vijay Deverekonda and Rashmika Mandanna's vacation photographs were recently presented at the Hi Nanna event. According to a video, the photographs appeared on the large screen unexpectedly, leaving everyone shocked. Anchor Suma looked to be oblivious of the photographs, while Mrunal appeared to be mortified by the presentation. The purported couple's admirers were not pleased with the turn of events. Nani, a Telugu actor, later apologised to the supposed couple.



“It's unfortunate that happened. Even before I realised what was happening, the picture was taken down. We are all close friends. Vijay and Rashmika realise these things are happening. But, if someone was truly hurt by it, the team and I apologise for it,” Nani told M9.

Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in 'Kushi' with Samantha. The picture was well appreciated by reviewers and spectators alike. Meanwhile, he's working on 'Family Star' with director Parasuram Petla. The film, which also stars Mrunal Thakur, is set to be released in cinemas in 2024.

Aside from that, Vijay will appear in Gowtam Tinnanuri's next unnamed project.