Bigg Boss 14'S Popular Couple Eijaz Khan And Pavitra Punia To Breakup? Read Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Television actors Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia are reportedly facing a rough patch in their relationship. According to Times Now Digital, the two are not going well. Pavitra and Eijaz met and fell in love inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. According to reports, although Eijaz and Pavitra are still together, things are not going well. "Both are attempting to stabilise the boat in choppy waters but have so far been unsuccessful," a source cited by the entertainment portal reported. It should be noted, however, that neither Eijaz nor Pavitra have responded to the split rumours as of yet.







When Eijaz opened up about his marriage intentions with Pavitra in May of this year, he told various media outlets about his marriage intentions with Pavitra,“It is on the card. Where is the time? Gathering the whole family from all over the world, taking time for them and us. I want it to be if not such a grand affair but I want it to be a celebration. She says what's the point we never gonna get time, let's just get it done. But I feel I want my family and close friends to be there. So we will find a medium. We will figure it out very soon.”

In the same interview, Eijaz was asked how he knew Pavitra was the appropriate life mate for him, to which he replied, "What I realised is that everyone comes with baggage." Everyone will have advantages and disadvantages. Whatever I've seen in my life, no one is flawless, and no one is a jigsaw puzzle that will fit together. A married partnership is a continuing work in progress. Every day you must work on it, every day you must comprehend each other, every day you must learn, and every day you must develop. Mera bahot straight forward hai mujhe yeh mil raha, mujhe yeh nai mil raha hai (I am OK with it whether I am receiving or not getting)."

