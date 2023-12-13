Animal: Know How Much Triptii Dimri Aka 'Bhabhi 2' Got As Fee In Ranbir Kapoor's Film

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Triptii Dimri has ruled hearts and headlines with the release of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. Her on-screen chemistry with Ranbir Kapoor is much adored. Do you know how much the actress was paid for her performance in the film as 'Zoya'? Triptii received Rs 40 lakh for her performance in Animal, according to a report in Lifestyle Asia.



With her outstanding performance in Animal, Triptii has become a national sensation. IMDb issued the weekly edition of the "Popular Indian Celebrities Feature" on Wednesday, and Triptii Dimri topped the list. Sandeep Reddy Vanga followed her. Other celebs on the list included Suhana Khan and Kushi Kapoor from The Archies, director Zoya Akhtar, Rajkumar Hirani from Dunki, and Yash.

It was previously reported that the actress has earned two million new Instagram followers in recent days. According to India Today, Triptii's follower count climbed by 32% in December 2023. The actress, who had 6 lakh fans till this month, now has 2.7 million. Triptii is followed by celebrities such as Alia Bhatt, Navya Nanda, and Kusha Kapila, among others.

About Animal

The film Animal is about a man and his poisonous connection with his father. Sandeep Reddy Vanga directed the film, which depicts Vijay (Ranbir) as an anti-hero who will go to any extent to defend his father. Despite his attempts, he is unable to get the acceptance of his emotionally unavailable father (Anil Kapoor). His dysfunctional connection with his father has an influence on his relationship with his wife (Rashmika Mandanna).

Several social media users have also accused the film of encouraging sexism and toxic masculinity. Despite this, the picture is doing quite well at the box office. At the Indian box office, it is getting close to Rs 500 crore.