Parliament Security Breach: Fifth Suspect Nabbed In Gurugram; What We Know So Far

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In the aftermath of the shocking security breach in Lok Sabha, authorities have made progress by apprehending the fifth suspect, Vishal Sharma, in Gurugram. However, the search continues for the sixth individual involved in the breach. Vishal Sharma's role emerged as he provided shelter to the four culprits behind the plan, including Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D, who disrupted Lok Sabha proceedings by releasing colored smoke from the visitors' gallery during the session.

Concurrently, outside Parliament, Amol Shinde and Neelam Devi were found engaged in protests. The subsequent arrests of the four individuals, all unemployed youths from diverse backgrounds, led authorities to Vishal's location, where the perpetrators had planned the security breach.

Another accomplice, Lalit, is currently evading capture, raising significant concerns about the security system of the new Parliament building. Sagar and Manoranjan D had their passes endorsed by BJP MP Pratap Simha, drawing intense scrutiny and criticism from opposition parties directed at the BJP for the glaring security lapse.

The Delhi Police's special cell has filed a case under sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, along with 120B and 452 of the Indian Penal Code in connection with the breach.

In response to the breach, stringent revisions have been implemented in the security protocols of the new Parliament building to minimize interaction between MPs and visitors. A dedicated media briefing center has been established, and the Lok Sabha Secretariat has issued directives to MPs regarding Smart Identity Cards and facial recognition systems.

The breach, orchestrated by Sagar and Manoranjan D, involved their leap from the visitors' gallery into Lok Sabha, releasing colored smoke from concealed canisters hidden within their shoes. Access to visitor passes is restricted to MPs, who must declare personal acquaintance with the guest and assume full responsibility, as outlined in the Lok Sabha handbook for members."