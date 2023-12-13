Kerala News LIVE: Vandiperiyar Rape And Murder Case Of 6-Year-Old-Girl: Court To Pronounce Verdict Today

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) 9:07 am: Man sentenced to 11 years of imprisonment for sexually abusing 15-year-old girl in Kozhikode

The Kozhikode POCSO Fast Track Court has sentenced a bus employee to 11 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old on Thursday. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 1,25,000.



8:40 am: Cloth dyeing shop catches fire in Mannar

A cloth dyeing shop caught fire in Alummoodu Junction in Mannar. The shop belongs to Thiruvananthapuram native. Over 2,000 pieces of clothing, including mundu, shirts, and sarees, were destroyed as the entire interior of the shop was consumed by the flames. The suspected cause is an electrical short circuit. Residents reported hearing smoke in the morning. The incident incurred a loss of Rs 3 lakh. The community faces the aftermath of this unfortunate event as investigations into the exact cause continue.

8:13 am: Man arrested for killing retired forest officer



The death of a retired Forest Department officer has been declared a murder, with a non-state worker in custody. Barul Islam, a 25-year-old from Guwahati, Assam, was arrested. The victim, Saith from Kalletumkara, was discovered dead on Monday in a vacant building near Chalakudy Anamala Junction. Post-mortem results indicated death by asphyxiation after a head injury, possibly caused by a stone-like object. Investigations are ongoing.

8.00 AM: Vandiperiyar rape and murder case of 6-year-old-girl: Court to pronounce verdict today

The judgment will be pronounced today in the case of hanging the body of a six-year-old girl who was raped and killed in Idukki's Vandiperiyar. Judge V Manju of the Kattappana fast-track special court will deliver the verdict. The judgment is being pronounced after two years of filing the charge sheet.

The chilling crime took place on June 30, 2021. A six-year-old girl was raped, killed and strangled in Vandiperiyar's Churakkulam estate. Initially, it was believed that she was only strangulated with a shawl around her neck. However, the post-mortem report revealed that the child was a victim of rape and murder. During the later investigation, the police found that Arjun, a native of Vandiperiyar, committed the brutal crime. The police investigation also revealed that the girl, who was unconscious during the rape, was killed and then strangled. The accused had been raping the child since the age of 3.

