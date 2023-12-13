Three To Debut As India Win Toss, Elect To Bat Against England In Women's Test

(MENAFN- IANS) Navi Mumbai, Dec 14 (IANS) India Women captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and elected to bat first in the four-day one-off Test against Enlgnad Women at the DY Patil Stadium here on Thursday.

With the teams clashing in a Test match for the first time after 2021, there is a lot of interest centred on this match, which is also the first Test being hosted by India since a one-off Test against South Africa at Mysore in 2014. This is the first Test between India and England in India since 2005.

India handed debuts to batter Jemimah Rodrigues, pacer Renuka Thakur and allrounder Shubha Satheesh.

England women opted for Sophie Dunkley to open the innings with Tammy Beaumont, who scored a double-century in their last Test against Australia at Nottingham.

Playing XIs:

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Varma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Satheesh Shubha, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur

England: Tammy Beaumont, Sophie Dunkley, Heather Knight (c), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Dannielle Wyatt, Amy Jones (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, Kate Cross, Lauren Filer, Lauren Bell.

