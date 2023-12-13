Dortmund, Leipzig Progress Into UEFA Champions League Last 16

(MENAFN- IANS) Berlin, Dec 14 (IANS) Borussia Dortmund secured the top spot in their group, drawing 1-1 with Paris Saint-Germain, while RB Leipzig edged past Young Boys 2-1, claiming the second position in their UEFA Champions League group on Wednesday.

The clash between Dortmund and PSG commenced with high intensity, as both teams launched offensive maneuvers. Marco Reus challenged PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma within the first ten minutes, marking an aggressive start for Dortmund, reports Xinhua.

PSG responded with a couple of promising opportunities; however, Vitinha's attempt was thwarted by Dortmund's goalkeeper Gregor Kobel in the 13th minute, followed by Lee Kang-in's off-target effort shortly thereafter.

PSG escalated their offensive in the 18th minute, leading to Niklas Sule's crucial goal-line clearance of Kylian Mbappe's strike, and Bradley Barcola hitting the woodwork in a close call.

Dortmund maintained pressure, keeping PSG's defense on their toes. Reus continued to be a threat, testing Donnarumma once more, while Mats Hummels narrowly missed the goal towards the end of the first half.

Kicking off the second half with vigor, Dortmund broke the deadlock in the 51st minute. Karim Adeyemi expertly converted Niclas Fullkrug's well-crafted assist into a goal, targeting the far post corner.

The lead, however, was short-lived. Five minutes later, Mbappe made a swift run down the left flank and set up Warren Zaire-Emery, who executed a low shot past Kobel, equalizing for PSG.

Despite a potential go-ahead goal from Mbappe in the 76th minute, it was annulled for offside, keeping the score level.

Dortmund displayed solid defense for the game's remainder, clinching a vital point on their home turf.

"The victory is extremely important for everyone involved. For the team, for the coach and for the supporters. We are really happy that we are leading the group's table despite the draw," Dortmund's sporting director Sebastian Kehl stated.

Dortmund concludes the group stage at the pinnacle of Group F, followed by PSG, AC Milan, and Newcastle.

In another match, Leipzig triumphed over Young Boys 2-1, propelled by second-half goals from Benjamin Sesko and Emil Forsberg. This victory positions Leipzig as Group G's runner-up, behind Manchester City, and propels them into the knockout phase.

--IANS