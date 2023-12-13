Packaged Croissant Market Is To Grow By USD 1.85 Billion From 2023 To 2028, Driven By The Growing Demand For Convenience Food - Technavio

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Packaged Croissant Market 2024-2028

Key Segment Analysis

The market share growth by the shelf-stable croissants segment will be significant during the forecast period.

With no refrigeration requirements, shelf-stable croissants are suitable for storage and consumption over a period of time. This segment is designed to appeal to consumers who are seeking convenience, long-term longevity, and availability in their daily croissant consumption. A range of flavors, fillings, and shapes is available for shelf-stable croissants. To meet the needs of each taste, manufacturers are often experimenting with a variety of fillings including chocolate-flavored, almond-flavored, vanilla-flavored, and fruit-flavored Fillings in order to enable them to satisfy various tastes.



Geographical Market Analysis



Europe

is estimated to contribute

33% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. There is a large number of bakery shops and chains as well as a thriving market in this region on account of innovation, consumers' preferences, and distribution channels. In addition, as a result of the ease of eating croissants and their delicious taste, demand for packages has increased at an increasing rate in comparison with all bakery products. In addition, a growing discretionary income, a strong appetite for convenience foods, and an increased demand for healthy products are supporting the region's packaging croissant market. Moreover, demand has been registered for multicultural and flavor designs, lower sugar levels, and low-calorie or no-fat packs of croissants.

Company Insights



The packaged croissant market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including

Bauli S.p.A., Boulangerie Solignac, Britannia Industries Ltd., Corporativo Bimbo SA de CV, Edita Food Industries, FRESH SNACK, General Mills Inc., Lantmannen ekonomisk forening, McCain Foods Ltd., Mondelez International Inc., Pizzo and Crozzo, Rademaker BV, San Giorgio Spa, Spanish Market doo, Starbucks Corp., Sydney Cake House Sdn Bhd, Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., Upper Crust, and Vancouver Croissant Enterprises Ltd.

