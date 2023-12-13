The Orthopaedic Research Society To Celebrate 70 Years At Their 2024 ORS Annual Meeting

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Orthopaedic disorders are lifechanging ailments that touch every one of us, whether personally, or through the challenging experiences of family members or friends. According to the United States Bone and Joint Initiative, musculoskeletal disease affects over half of those in the United States who are 18 or older, and nearly three quarters of those who are 65 or older. The Orthopaedic Research Society (ORS) seeks to support and promote musculoskeletal research that will make life easier for those affected by these debilitating disorders.





The ORS will celebrate“70 Years of Advancing Research to Keep the World Moving” at their 2024 ORS Annual Meeting, February 2-6 in Long Beach, CA. This event brings the orthopaedic community together for five days of scientific symposia, career development workshops, learning sessions, networking opportunities, poster presentations, awards for outstanding researchers, advocacy, exhibits, business innovation platforms, and much more.

Over 2,500 attendees from many disciplines and career levels will gather at the meeting to network and learn from industry partners about the latest innovations in orthopaedics. Kurt Hankenson, DVM, MS, PhD, President of the ORS Board of Directors states,“The ORS Annual Meeting is the premier conference devoted to orthopaedic research and musculoskeletal health in the world. What started as a small orthopaedic research club with eleven scientific papers in 1954, has grown to include over 2,000 scientific abstracts, and a spectrum of career and personal enrichment activities. The meeting is the physical embodiment of our orthopaedic research community. It is where we come together to learn, to laugh, and to forge new collaborations and friendships.”

Spotlight speakers from the world's leading institutions will present at the Annual Meeting, addressing topics including: multi-contrast MRI; tendon regeneration; infant biomechanics; osteoarthritis; and many more. Scientific workshops will include: machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance patient care; advancements in metabolic and compositional imaging technologies in arthritis; understanding pain in musculoskeletal disease; sex differences in joint tissue health; musculoskeletal tissue regulation; and more.

For the third consecutive year, the ORS will host its community outreach event – the Open Door program. This program partners with CSU Long Beach STEM Outreach, and the MESA (Mathematics, Engineering, and Science Achievement) Program to invite 120 local middle school students from under-represented communities who are interested in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) for a series of hands-on workshops designed to inform and inspire. This next generation of musculoskeletal researchers will learn about sports medicine, biomechanics, cartilage and bone, the spine, and more. Meghan McGee-Lawrence, PhD, of the ORS Board of Directors leads the Open Door program and states,“Open Door is a phenomenal opportunity for ORS members to give something back to the local communities that host our Annual Meeting. Our hope is to pass on some of our passion and enthusiasm for orthopaedic research, and STEM careers in general, to the next generation.”

There is truly something for all orthopaedic professionals, of all disciplines, and of all levels at the ORS Annual Meeting; always something new to learn, and new people to meet. ORS member Brian Feeley, MD says,“The ORS Annual Meeting is my favorite meeting of the year. It is the one meeting that brings both scientists and surgeons together to discuss cutting edge basic science across the musculoskeletal disciplines. My first ORS was back in 2006, and I have been to practically every one since then. I can't wait to get back to Long Beach!”

Registration for the ORS 2024 Annual Meeting is open now. There are many sponsorship and exhibitor opportunities still available. For more information, visit , email ... , or call 847-823-5770.

The Orthopaedic Research Society (ORS) is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. ORS is the only international research society focused on orthopaedics and musculoskeletal care. For almost 70 years, the Society's basic, translational, and scientific research has been used to treat patients with musculoskeletal disorders to ultimately enhance their quality and equity of care.

