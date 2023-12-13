3STEP Sports Acquires EDP Soccer, Becoming The Largest Owner-Operator Of Youth Soccer Leagues In The United States

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) ANDOVER, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–3STEP Sports, the nation's largest and most impactful youth sport provider, has acquired EDP Soccer , International Sporting Events and New York Club Soccer, adding enhanced league and event management capabilities to the expanding 3STEP Sports Soccer Division.





Founded in 1999, EDP Soccer annually provides 130,000+ youth soccer players ages 5 years through 22 years old the opportunity to play soccer at competitive levels in best-in-class leagues and events, including tournaments, college showcases, and festivals. Spanning New England, the Mid-Atlantic, Ohio, Florida, and Eastern Canada, EDP Soccer also offers college recruiting and placement services to 70% of youth soccer players who will compete at the collegiate level.

“We are excited to be joining 3STEP Sports,” stated Steve Shilling, Founder and CEO of EDP Soccer.“Partnering with 3STEP Soccer will enable EDP Soccer to increase cooperative initiatives with 3STEP Soccer leagues, events and soccer clubs to better serve our players, families, coaches, teams and clubs with superior league play, including complementary events.”

EDP Soccer joins the New England Club Soccer League, National Academy League, and the Regional Academy League, as a strong coalition of 3STEP owned and operated youth soccer leagues. EDP Soccer will continue to serve youth players and their parents, teams, and clubs in leagues it has established.

“We are fortunate for the opportunity to continue demonstrating 3STEP's commitment to youth soccer by adding EDP Soccer's proven expertise and programs to the 3STEP ecosystem,” said 3STEP CEO, Tania King.“We are enthusiastic about welcoming the vibrant youth soccer community that EDP Soccer serves and look forward to further enhancing their stellar league and event experiences.”

