Lucknow Youth Arrested For Cutting B’Day Cake With Sword

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Dec 14 (IANS) The Lucknow police have arrested a 20-year-old man for brandishing a sword and using it to cut his birthday cake in public.
While the cake was kept on the bonnet of a car, he and his friends reportedly celebrated the occasion by bursting firecrackers.
The incident took place under the Nagram police limits of the Lucknow Commissionerate.
The police action came after a video on social media showed youngster Sanskar Patel cutting a cake with a sword during a celebration at his home in Abbas Nagar on Tuesday night.
When they approached him, the cops found him making a similar video, but this time in public, according to a police statement.
The sword used for cake-cutting was about three feet long.
The cops are also looking for the vehicle's owner on the basis of its registration number.
