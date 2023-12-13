(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The automatic doors market

The market is segmented by end-user (commercial, industrial, and residential), product (sliding doors, swing doors, folding doors, revolving doors, and others), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Gaining traction in the construction market is the key factor driving market growth.

Commercial and residential construction has led to a rise in new buildings and renovation in the building sector. In addition, on the back of factors like growing offline and digital retail sales, an increasingly dynamic economy as well and rising consumer confidence, there is a high demand for automated doors in business buildings.

The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market.

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the automatic doors market: Allegion Public Ltd. Co., ASSA ABLOY AB, Auto Ingress Pty Ltd, Deutschtec GmbH, Dormakaba Holding AG, FAAC Spa, GEZE GmbH, Horton Automatics, KBB International Co. Ltd, KONE Corp., Landert Group AG, MANUSA GEST SL, Nabtesco Corp., NG Automatics Ltd, Ningbo Meibisheng Auto gate Co. Ltd., Ningbo OWNIC Technology Co. Ltd, Ozone Overseas Pvt. Ltd, PortaFab Corp., Royal Boon Edam International BV, and Vina Sanwa

Automatic Doors Market is fragmented in nature. Market to observe 5.67% YOY growth in 2023. Market Dynamics: Major Trend

The increase in demand for automatic doors for cleanrooms is the major trend in the market.



Automated doors need to be installed for the prevention of external and cross-contamination in environments as demanded by the concept of a Cleanroom. Commercial end users who require the use of cleanrooms are laboratories and hospitals. Because of the importance of safety for humans and products, there is a strong expectation that the installation of automated doors will increase and stimulate growth in this market. Significant Challenge

Accidents and safety concerns are the significant challenges restricting market growth.

The increasing liability arising from accidents that are caused by malfunctioning equipment, or business owners' negligence, is one of the main challenges for automated doors to be implemented. As the owners of buildings are becoming more careful about the risk of automated doors, accidents that can happen as a result of malfunction and subsequent litigation are seen as an important threat to market growth. The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges. Explore detailed information by purchasing a report Keg Segments: The commercial segment will account for a major share of the market's growth during the forecast period.

In the areas of hygiene which include operational theatres, isolation wards, pharmaceutical laboratories, public transport systems, food and beverage processing units as well as airports it is particularly important to have automated doors.

Automatic Doors Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.75% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 7.39 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.67 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 29% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Allegion Public Ltd. Co., ASSA ABLOY AB, Auto Ingress Pty Ltd, Deutschtec GmbH, Dormakaba Holding AG, FAAC Spa, GEZE GmbH, Horton Automatics, KBB International Co. Ltd, KONE Corp., Landert Group AG, MANUSA GEST SL, Nabtesco Corp., NG Automatics Ltd, Ningbo Meibisheng Auto gate Co. Ltd., Ningbo OWNIC Technology Co. Ltd, Ozone Overseas Pvt. Ltd, PortaFab Corp., Royal Boon Edam International BV, and Vina Sanwa Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

