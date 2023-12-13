Integrated Workplace Management System Market Surges To $5.78 Bn By 2027, Fueled By Enhanced Efficiency And Cost Savings

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

integrated-workplace-management-system-market-size

"Efficiency, cost savings, tech advancements, and demand for streamlined operations drive Integrated Workplace Management System Market."

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The global integrated workplace management system market size was valued at $2.34 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $5.78 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.9% from 2020 to 2027.

Increase in adoption of workflow automation solutions by real estate organizations, focus on energy management by government, and increase in corporate social responsibilities (CSR) activities drive the growth of the global integrated workplace management system market. However, lack of awareness regarding IWMS solutions and scarcity of skilled workforce hinder the market growth. On the other hand, emergence of IoT and AI technologies creates new opportunities in the coming years.

☛ Request Sample Report at:

Covid-19 Scenario:

► Owing to lockdown enforced by governments of many countries, sectors including manufacturing, real estate & construction, and retail have been completely shut down. So, the demand declined significantly from these sectors.

► However, the demand for IWMS experienced a significant spike from the healthcare sector as the management of facilities became an urgent need to ensure improved efficiency and a safe environment.

► In the post-lockdown scenario, IWMS solutions would gain momentum as companies would try to devise occupancy scenarios on workplaces to determine floor plans and apply social distancing policies to ensure safe working environment.

☛ For Report Customization:

Based on industry vertical, the manufacturing segment held the highest market share, accounting for more than one-fifth of the total share of the global integrated workplace management system market in 2019, and will maintain its lead during the forecast period. This is attributed to its various benefits including management of operations & maintenance (O&M) and other projects from the same platform, insights offered on energy spending, and rise in productivity at all facilities. The healthcare segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 15.6% from 2020 to 2027, owing to factors such as changes in medicaid and other healthcare funding, establishment of urgent care facilities and ambulatory surgery centers, and increase in virtual care.

Based on deployment, the on-premise segment contributed to the highest share in 2019, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global integrated workplace management system market, and is estimated to maintain its dominant share throughout the forecast period. This is due to preference of organizations to deploy solution in their own environment to gain optimal application performance and security of data. However, the cloud segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 16.6% from 2020 to 2027, owing to less investment required, flexible plans offered by vendors, and scalability.

Based on region, North America contributed to the largest market share with nearly two-fifths of the global integrated workplace management system market in 2019, and is expected to maintain its dominant position by 2027. This is attributed to rise in adoption of smart buildings along with increase in need for automated & centralized control for accounting, workplace maintenance, and leasing management. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 15.7% from 2020 to 2027. This is due to supportive government initiatives for digital technologies and energy-efficient infrastructure and regulations to offer a sustainable corporate environment.

☛ Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount On This Report:

Leading market players

► IBM

► Oracle

► Accruent

► Trimble

► SAP SE

► Planon Corporation

► iOFFICE, Inc.

► Spacewell International

► Archibus, Inc.

► Nuvolo

☛ Inquiry Before Buying:

Similar Report:

1. Shared Services Market

2. Online Gambling Market

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn