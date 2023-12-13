Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Calcium Chloride Market 2023-2027

Calcium Chloride Market 2023-2027:

Company Analysis

ECPlaza Network Inc. - The company offers calcium chloride which is in lumps and powder form and it has diverse roles in various industries.

Calcium Chloride Market 2023-2027:

Segmentation

Application



The

de-icing and dust control segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. In cold regions, it mainly acts as a de-icing agent and has more efficiency than sodium chloride, magnesium chloride, or Urea. The natural hygroscopic properties of the product help it retain moisture and reduce dust on road surfaces when used as a control agent for dust.

Other segments include Product Type (Hydrated solid, Anhydrous solid, and Liquid)

Geography





North America is estimated to contribute 49% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth is due to the increasing demand for calcium chloride in end-user industries, such as oil and gas. US, Canada, and Mexico are the key contributors to the market in the region.

Other regions include Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Calcium Chloride Market 2023-2027:

Key Highlights



Historic Market Size 2017-2021

CAGR of the market during 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist calcium chloride market growth during the next five years

Estimation of calcium

chloride market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the calcium chloride market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of calcium chloride market companies

