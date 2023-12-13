Government Backs Bill To Make Use Of International Aid By Companies More Transparent

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has supported the draft law "On amendments to certain Laws of Ukraine on reporting in the framework of attracting international assistance".

The press service of the Ministry of Finance said this in a statement published on its website, Ukrinform reports.

"Accountability and transparency in the use of funds is a top priority for the Government of Ukraine. The approved draft law was initiated and developed by the Ministry of Finance to ensure that companies report on the use of financial assistance received from international financial institutions to support the recovery and reconstruction process in Ukraine," the statement says.

The draft law will be submitted to the Verkhovna Rada for consideration and adoption, which will ensure greater transparency in attracting international financial assistance and its use, and will help maintain the confidence of international partners in Ukraine.

It is noted that these changes do not apply to international assistance provided in the form of international technical and humanitarian aid.

As reported, since the beginning of the year, Ukraine has received international assistance worth almost $37.4 billion, including more than $4.7 billion in October-November.

Photo: Cabinet of Ministers