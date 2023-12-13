IDC Completes Oil Well At East Baghdad Field

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

The Iraqi Drilling Company (IDC) has successfully completed the drilling of oil well EBS-64 as part of the contract with the Chinese company Zhenhua , aiming to drill 27 oil wells at the East Baghdad field .

The operation, conducted in collaboration with China Oilfield Services Limited (COSL) , a division of the China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) , utilized the IDC-36 drilling rig with a horsepower of 1500, employing a horizontal drilling approach at a 90-degree angle and reaching a depth of 3576 meters.

EBS Petroleum , the Chinese field operator, is registered in Iraq to conduct petroleum operations on behalf of China ZhenHua Oil.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)