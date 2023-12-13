AFA Foundation Partners With Miami Jackson High School To Provide Water Supplies And New Chromebooks For 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Foundation is a nonprofit organization on a coast-to-coast journey to empower individuals of all ages through the power of sports and education

- Alya Alghamdi, Founde of AFA FoundationMIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Students at Miami Jackson High School experienced an unexpected burst of excitement on Wednesday, December 13th, 2023. The Athletics For All (AFA) Foundation and its founder, Alya Alghamdi, collaborated with the Activities Director to equip the students with new computer laptops and sports gear for 2024. The collaborative initiative between the school and the AFA Foundation reflects a shared commitment to fostering an inclusive and supportive environment for the school's young athletes.This morning, the heart of Miami, Florida, was filled with joy and excitement with the visit of Alya Alghamdi, track and field athlete from Saudi Arabia, and founder of AFA By Lady A. Everything was made possible through her dedication, who, in the name of the foundation, pooled resources and received generous donations to make a meaningful impact on the students' athletic opportunities. Students have received 20 new Chromebooks, and 200 insulated water bottles, and had a fun day of celebration with the presence of the NBC6 TV Crew.Alya Alghamdi expressed her enthusiasm for supporting the Miami Jackson High School community. "We believe in the power of sports and education to inspire and empower young individuals, especially those in underserved communities. By providing the necessary supplies and equipment, we aim to encourage students to explore their athletic potential and foster a sense of camaraderie within the school community. I appreciate the principal's presence and the students' joy in spending their time with us," she said.The donations were made by Alexandre Law Firm, a company based in Los Angeles and New York, founded by Felipe Alexandre and managed by Glênia Alexandre. The new partnership with the AFA Foundation will expand access to sports and promote education for social change.The Miami Jackson High School is the very first to partner with the AFA Foundation in Florida. In the past two years, the AFA Foundation has partnered with schools in Dallas, Texas, prisons in California, and most recently Narbonne High School to promote access to athletic opportunities, with the support of Live South Bay Local and Skechers. Students at Narbonne High School received 60 new pairs of Skechers running shoes, sports gear, and a new water fountain currently managed by the AFA Foundation.The Athletics For All Foundation expresses its gratitude to the community for their generous support, which made their accomplishments throughout 2023 possible. The AFA Foundation remains committed to promoting inclusivity, diversity, and the transformative power of athletics in schools nationwide, from coast to coast. For more information, please visit and @afabyladya on Instagram.--

