Silicon Beach Adjacent - New Residential Community Available For Purchase

The Best of Both Worlds - A Super Hybrid of Homes

- Paul WylieLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- 12 New Verona Court Japandi style designer homes available to be purchased together. A great buy/hold/lease opportunity. The contemporary homes are located in one of the best Los Angeles neighborhoods, Mar Vista. Great walkability/bikeability to restaurants, coffee, and the beach. Mountain views and ocean breezes are captured from the private rooftop decks. The 4 bedroom/4.5 bathroom single family homes have environmentally friendly features, open floor plans, fireplaces, spacious primary suites, and dedicated direct access garages. Strategically located near great tech and entertainment jobs. Amazon, Apple, Sony, Google, Snap, Meta, hulu, YouTube, and SpaceX are all nearby.The homes are free standing with no shared walls. They are similar to "row" homes back East. Inside Fisher & Paykel appliances adorn the spacious kitchens. LED lighting compliments the natural light coming through the abundant Milgard windows. Hunting Bras fixtures complete the quality selections. The primary suites feature walk-in closets, deep soaking tubs, large showers and dual vanities. Each level has its own thermostats for zone climate control. The homes are solar and EV ready. Wide plank wood flooring is resplendent. Smart home and smart garage features are included. The community is gated in the front and rear. There is guest parking as well as street parking. In the winter the views provide snow -capped San Gabriel Mountains.The neighborhood has nearby Starbucks, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's and Costco. The homes have easy access to beaches, Los Angeles International Airport, freeways, and museums. There is a dedicated bike lane in front of the homes.The Hamton-Gulrajani Design Team has produced quality selections in the Los Angeles residential luxury market. The are very proud of this community of Japandi homes. Japandi combines the best of Japanese and Scandinavian design elements. More information and pricing can be provided by contacting Paul Wylie of LAMERICA Real Estate at 323.515.9585 or ....

