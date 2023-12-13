The Brijbag Family Foundation's Project Jubilee Debt Relief Initiative Abolished Over $1.6 Million In Medical Debt

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Headshot of Attorney Brian Brijbag

The Project Jubilee Debt Relief Initiative has successfully acquired and abolished a total of $1,602,784.08 in debt to benefit 1,614 Florida residents in 2023

- Brian S. Brijbag, Esq

SPRING HILL, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- On December 2, 2023, Brijbag Family Foundation Board President Brian S. Brijbag Esq. announced that the Foundation's inaugural Project Jubilee Debt Relief Initiative has successfully acquired and abolished a total of $1,602,784.08 in medical debt to benefit 1,614 Hernando, Pasco, and Citrus County residents in 2023.

“My wife and I are humbled to announce that the Brijbag Family Foundation's Project Jubilee Debt Relief Initiative has already acquired and erased over $1.6 million in medical debt for our neighbors throughout Hernando, Pasco, and Citrus County. We are thankful for the support of the staff at Brijbag Law and all of our clients. A portion of the proceeds at the law firm go to help community focused projects such as Project Jubilee,” shared President Brijbag.“We take great pride in the work done through the Foundation which has included the Rachel's Room project supporting the most venerable of our public school students by placing much needed therapy equipment in the schools as well as offering training to educators. Project Jubilee builds upon our community-first model to provide transformative relief to our neighbors by purchasing and abolishing troublesome medical debt. As we continue to leverage the success of the law firm, and partnering with our family and friends, we eagerly anticipate providing relief to thousands more Hernando, Pasco, and Citrus County residents who have been disproportionately burdened by the weight of medical debt.”

“The benefits of debt forgiveness goes far beyond financial relief,” said Stephanie Brijbag.“It also creates an enormous mental health strain on families. We desire to also provide a peace of mind and remove a psychological barrier to people receiving important medical care.”

Individuals who qualify for medical debt abolishment through Project Jubilee must live in Hernando, Pasco, or Citrus County, have incomes up to 400 percent of the current Federal Poverty Guidelines (FPG), or have medical debt that is 5% or more of their annual income. Medical debt abolishment cannot be requested by an individual. Eligible patients will have debt erased without taking any action. Recipients are notified by mail that their debts have been relieved, and any negative marks on their credit reports associated with this debt are removed.

Medical debt is an escalating issue in the United States and Florida. Nationally, there are more than 100 million adults grappling with medical debt, amounting to an estimated $195 billion. Furthermore, people of color bear a disproportionate burden of medical debt; nationally, Black adults are 50 percent more likely, and Hispanic adults are 35 percent more likely to carry medical debt compared to their white counterparts. As this is a charitable act, any potential tax consequences are eliminated.

About The Brijbag Family Foundation

The Brijbag Family Foundation is a not-for-profit located in Spring Hill, Florida that seeks to embrace innovative solutions to community needs. Through the Rachel's Room Project, the foundation has provided sensory equipment and training to local public schools to the benefit of children with special needs. As parents to a child on the autism spectrum, Brian and Stephanie Brijbag fully realize the importance of having the proper resources in our local school system. Now with Project Jubilee, the Brijbag Family, through the Foundation, seek to help families in their community overcome the strains caused by compounding medical debt. Brian is a local attorney who owns Brijbag Law and Stephanie is a board-certified behavior analyst with Hernando County Schools. They have five children and live and work in Hernando County.

About Brian Brijbag and Brijbag law

Brian Brijbag practices personal injury law in the State of Florida as well as in the Middle District of Florida Federal Court system. Brian holds a Juris Doctorate Degree from Western Michigan University T.M. Cooley Law School. He holds the following degrees from the University of Southern Florida: Master of Public Health, Master of Applied Anthropology, Bachelor of Arts in Applied Anthropology, and Bachelor of Arts in Religious Studies.

