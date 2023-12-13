Palestinian Death Toll In Gaza Surpasses 18,600 As The Zionist Israel Intensifies Firepower

( MENAFN - Nam News Network) GAZA, Dec 14 (NNN-XINHUA) – More than 18,600 people in Gaza have been killed in the war, so far, most of them women and children, according to authorities there, as the Zionist Israeli regime continues to intensify its firepower in the coastal enclave.– NNN-XINHUA

