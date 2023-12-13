Egypt To Increase Volume Of Fuel Sent To Besieged Gaza: Official

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) CAIRO, Dec 14 (NNN-MENA) – Egypt will increase the volume of fuel sent daily to the Gaza Strip from 129,000 to 189,000 litres, as agreed with the Israeli side, said the chairman of Egypt's State Information Service, yesterday.

Diaa Rashwan said in a statement that, since Oct 21, 4,057 humanitarian aid trucks have been sent from Egypt to the besieged Palestinian enclave, via the Rafah border crossing.

This includes 3,866 tonnes of medical supplies, 22,799 tonnes of food, 13,936 tonnes of water, 5,073 tonnes of other relief materials, 2,678 tonnes of fuel, besides 48 ambulances and 222 tents and pieces of tarpaulins.

“Egypt is continuing its intense efforts to ensure the constant entry of humanitarian aid to Gaza,” the Egyptian official said.

The Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza has been the only lifeline to provide the enclave with relief supplies, donated by Egypt and other countries, as well as, local and international organisations.

Gaza has been under massive Israeli siege and bombardment since Oct 7, which has killed, so far, over 18,600 Palestinians and wounded 50,594 others, Gaza's Health Ministry stated yesterday.

Egypt has worked with Qatar and the United States to broker a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas that lasted for one week, from Nov 24 to Nov 30, during which the two sides swapped detainees. Fighting resumed shortly after the collapse of the truce.– NNN-MENA