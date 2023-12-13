Jane Velez-Mitchell Expands Her Broadcasting Career With A Revolutionary Streaming Network, Unchainedtv

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) MARINA DEL REY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2023 / Jane Velez-Mitchell, a renowned TV/social media personality and broadcast journalist, is expanding her groundbreaking streaming TV network, UnchainedTV, with a slew of new films and talk shows. This nonprofit streaming network offers free content across multiple platforms for viewers who are interested in making more compassionate lifestyle choices for their own health, for animal welfare, and for the environment.

UnchainedTV was initially made accessible to the public during the beta testing phase in 2021. In 2022, Velez-Mitchell officially launched the network for worldwide access and notes that the platform doesn't charge viewers a cent for its high-quality streaming content. Velez-Mitchell also claims that the free platform is available to users all around the world, with a few exceptions like China.

UnchainedTV is a frontrunner in the evolving digital media and streaming industry. Over the last year, it has gained thousands of recurring viewers from different parts of the world. The network offers documentaries, immersive reality shows, live news segments, engaging talk shows, plus art and music videos, all from a crucial perspective that is generally ignored by mainstream media.

Velez-Mitchell's goal is to promote healthy, compassionate and sustainable lifestyle choices. UnchainedTV has a huge library of cooking shows and documentaries informing viewers about ways to combat the climate crisis, habitat destruction, wildlife extinction, drought, pollution, ocean dead zones, human world hunger and preventable lifestyle diseases like heart disease, obesity and diabetes. In an era of Netflix, Amazon Prime, and similar entertainment-centric streaming networks, UnchainedTV offers something truly unique to a world hungry for solutions.

The company is dedicated to promoting a plant-based lifestyle as an antidote to the world's most pressing problems. To cite just one example, the climate crisis, Velez-Mitchell cites a new University of Oxford study that shows that people who eat plant-based are responsible for 75% less in greenhouse gas emissions than heavy meat eaters.

"A lot of people want to transition, but they need help learning how to make plant-based recipes," says Velez-Mitchell adding, "We literally have hundreds of shows where some of the world's top plant-based chefs are showing people exactly how to whip up delicious, and even gourmet, plant-based dishes."

Velez-Mitchell adds that the platform is continuously adding content based on evolving viewer preferences. For example, compassion in fashion is now a hot topic. So, UnchainedTV is now streaming an in-depth video profile of Vegan Fashion Week 2023, held in Los Angeles, showcasing vegan leathers from sources as diverse as apples and cork, plus vegan silk. And, UnchainedTV is streaming Ending Real Fur, a new film that exposes the true cost of fur and shows why fashion icons like Tim Gunn of Project Runway fame, have taken a strong stance against using real animal fur.

UnchainedTV has an engaging podcast line-up where celebrities and famous internet personalities host and co-host shows. Olympic cyclist Dotsie Bausch co-hosts a show with former Baywatch star Alexandra Paul. Velez-Mitchell's "VoiceAmerica Video Podcast" is at the center of the podcast lineup on the streaming network. The founder encourages and empowers viewers to take control of their lifestyle by taking a leap forward and embracing content that goes beyond mere entertainment. "UnchainedTV offers life-changing videos that can transform individuals and, by extension, society," says Velez-Mitchell.

Velez-Mitchell says she has spent a lifetime preparing for the role of running her own TV network. She completed her BA in Broadcast Journalism from New York University and then spent more than 30 years in the TV industry as a news reporter/anchor in New York and LA, and host of her own show on HLN/CNN Headline News. She has also appeared on The View, guest-hosted on Court TV and served as a guest co-host with Anderson Cooper. During her journalism career, Velez-Mitchell covered some of the biggest trials of our era, including those involving Michael Jackson, Phil Spector, Casey Anthony and Jodi Arias. Now, she says, she's using those skills to bring criminal trials to UnchainedTV viewers, trials that involve animals and animal rescuers. "We have expert panels with attorneys and environmentalists commenting on these trials, just the way it's done on mainstream media. It's crucial because we're the only ones doing this."

Like the streaming industry itself, UnchainedTV is still in its infancy. While streaming has already overtaken broadcast and cable, a lot of people are still familiarizing themselves with how it works. UnchainedTV is available for free download on all Samsung TVs and on any TV using Amazon Fire Stick, an Apple TV device or a Roku device. UnchainedTV can also be downloaded on any phone through the APP store and viewed online at UnchainedTV. It is free on all devices because its only mission is to educate and empower the public.

