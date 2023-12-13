SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The M&A Class Action Firm Continues Investigating The Merger – NWLI, CSTR, ROVR, SRC

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Juan Monteverde , founder and managing partner of the class action firm Monteverde & Associates PC (the“M&A Class Action Firm”), a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018-2022 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating:





National Western Life Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NWLI ) , relating to its proposed sale to Prosperity Life Group. Under the terms of the agreement, NWLI shareholders are expected to receive $500.00 in cash per share they own. Click here for more information: . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.



CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTR ), relating to its proposed sale to Old National Bancorp. Under the terms of the agreement, CSTR shareholders will receive 1.155 shares of Old National per share they own. Click here for more information: . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.



Rover Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROVR ) , relating to its sale to affiliates of Blackstone Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, ROVR shareholders will receive $11.00 in cash pers share they own. Click here for more information: . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE: SRC ) , relating to its proposed sale to Realty Income Corp. Under the terms of the agreement, SRC shareholders will receive 0.762 shares of RIC per share they own. Click here for more information: . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.



About Monteverde & Associates PC

We are a national class action securities and consumer litigation law firm that has recovered millions of dollars for shareholders and is committed to protecting investors and consumers from corporate wrongdoing. Monteverde & Associates lawyers have significant experience litigating Mergers & Acquisitions and Securities Class Actions, whereby they protect investors by recovering money and remedying corporate misconduct. Mr. Monteverde, who leads the legal team at the firm, has been recognized by Super Lawyers as a Rising Star in Securities Litigation in 2013, 2017-2019 and a Super Lawyers Honoree in Securities Litigation in 2022-2023. He has also been selected by Martindale-Hubbell as a 2017-2023 Top Rated Lawyer. Our firm's recent successes include changing the law in a significant victory that lowered the standard of liability under Section 14(e) of the Exchange Act in the Ninth Circuit. Thereafter, our firm successfully preserved this victory by obtaining dismissal of a writ of certiorari as improvidently granted at the United States Supreme Court. Emulex Corp. v. Varjabedian, 139 S. Ct. 1407 (2019). Also, over the years the firm has recovered or secured over a dozen cash common funds for shareholders in mergers & acquisitions class action cases.

If you own common stock in any of the above listed companies and wish to obtain additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please visit our website or contact Juan Monteverde, Esq. either via e-mail at ... or by telephone at (212) 971-1341.

Contact:

Juan Monteverde, Esq.

MONTEVERDE & ASSOCIATES PC

The Empire State Building

350 Fifth Ave. Suite 4740

New York, NY 10118

United States of America

...

Tel: (212) 971-1341

Attorney Advertising. (C) 2023 Monteverde & Associates PC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Monteverde & Associates PC ( ). Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.