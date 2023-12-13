Asia-Pacific Sustainable Steel Industry 2022-2031: Focus On The Impacts Of Strict Government Regulations And Carbon Neutrality Objectives

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The
The Asia-Pacific sustainable steel market (excluding China) is projected to reach $153.4 billion by 2031 from $68.4 billion in 2022, growing at a
CAGR of 9.39% during the forecast period 2022-2031.
Leading the way in the sustainable steel market is the Asia-Pacific area, which places a strong emphasis on the use of low-carbon manufacturing techniques, resource efficiency, and environmentally friendly practices. Many interrelated issues, such as tightening environmental regulations, the increased focus on carbon neutrality, and the need for affordable and efficient steel manufacturing, are driving the industry.
In the Asia-Pacific area, sustainable steel is becoming more and more popular. It meets the needs of a variety of industries, such as infrastructure, automotive, and construction, while also meeting the urgent need to lessen the environmental impact of steel production.
The expansion of the Asia-Pacific sustainable steel market is anticipated to be driven by strict government regulations, carbon neutrality objectives, energy efficiency in the use of recycled steel, and a significant increase in steel demand as a result of finite energy and raw material supplies.
However, challenges like contaminants in recovered steel from improper separation and complex product designs, in addition to high production costs of green steel in the face of significant infrastructure costs and green hydrogen prices, constitute significant market barriers in this area.
Industry Outlook
Trends: Current and Future Rising Investments in Green Technologies Change in Business Models of Companies due to Climate Action Supply Chain Analysis Impact of COVID-19 on the Sustainable Steel Market Impact of Russia and Ukraine War on the Sustainable Steel Market Ecosystem/Ongoing Programs Associations
Business Dynamics
Business Drivers
Stringent Regulations and Carbon Neutrality Targets Energy and Cost Efficiency owing to the Use of Recycled Steel Significant Increase in Steel Demand with Scarcity of Raw Materials and Energy
Business Challenges
Impurities due to Incomplete Separation and Complex Product Design High Infrastructure Cost and Green Hydrogen Prices Curbing the Green Steel Developments
Business Strategies
Market Developments Product Developments
Corporate Strategies
Partnerships, Acquisitions, Collaborations, and Joint Ventures
Business Opportunity
Increasing Demand for Green Steel across the Value Chain Development of Economic and Environmental Technologies
Start-Up Landscape
Key Start-Ups in the Ecosystem
Patent Analysis
Patent Analysis (by Status) Patent Analysis (by Leading Countries)
Global and Regional Level: Average Pricing Analysis
Global Green Steel Projects and Developments
Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles
HBIS Group NIPPON Steel Corporation POSCO Tata Steel ScrapBuk
Market Segmentation
End-Use Application
Transportation Building and Construction Furniture and Appliances Packaging Others
Technology
Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) Blast Furnace-Basic Oxygen Furnace (BF-BOF) Others
Country
Japan India South Korea Rest-of-Asia Pacific
