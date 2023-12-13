Dye Sublimated Apparel Market To Grow At A CAGR Of 12.40% & Expected To Reach US$ 16,416 Million By 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The industry's robust expansion can be attributed to several key factors, with a significant driver being the increasing popularity of customized designer apparel featuring digital printing.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dye sublimated apparel market is estimated to be valued at US$ 5,100.4 million in 2024. In 2023, the market was valued at US$ 4533.7 million . It is projected to exhibit a CAGR growth of 12.40% over the forecast period, with an expected market size of US$ 16,416 m illion by 2034.



In the last few years, the sports and activewear industry is actively looking for a clothing solution that not only is visually appealing but also helps enhance the performance of athletes all around the world. The influx of dye sublimated apparel in this industry has boosted the market.

The demand for dye sublimated apparel is not only limited to sports and active wear industry but it also finds applications in the corporate and hospitality sectors. Commercial entities utilize dye sublimated apparel to create branded uniforms and professional attire. These businesses also rely on dye sublimated apparel so that they can seamlessly integrate corporate logos and designs with a vibrant and long-lasting finish. This brings a sense of professionalism and cohesion to the employees.

Dye sublimated apparel also finds its application in schools and colleges where these institutes are. The vibrant and durable designs promote school pride and offer a versatile and personalized option for various academic and extracurricular activities. Their significance is also skyrocketing on the shop floors of manufacturing units. The durability and customization options offered by dye sublimation makes it a perfect choice for business owners to enhance the overall brand image.

“The dye sublimated apparel market has a very bright future ahead. As the manufacturing process of these apparel has a minimal impact on the environment, eco-conscious consumers all over the world are very likely to vouch for it. Key players in the market must strategize their marketing policies to cater to the demand of these consumers and expand their market reach”, - says Sneha Varghese (Senior Consultant, Consumer Products and Goods at Future Market Insights (FMI)

Key Takeaways from the Market Study



Bottom wear dominates the dry sublimated apparel market by product, with a 37.80% share in 2024.

Online retail as distribution channels in the dry sublimated apparel market accounted for 16.80% of the share in 2024.

The dry sublimated apparel market in India is predicted to grow at a remarkable CAGR of 18.00% through 2034.

The dry sublimated apparel market in China is predicted to rise at a 16.70% CAGR through 2034.

The dry sublimated apparel market in Australia has the potential to increase at an 11.20% CAGR through 2034.

The Canadian dry sublimated apparel market is predicted to rise at a 10.50% CAGR through 2034. The hangover cure product market in the United States is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 6.80% through 2034.



Competitive Landscape

The market for dye sublimated apparel is still in its nascent stages, as the industry has not been successful in penetrating into underdeveloped and developing countries. The very few international players dominate the majority share of the global market revenue. Small companies have to face a lot of challenges due to the heavy initial investments in the specialized equipment required for dye sublimation, making it a significant hurdle for startups entering the market. Despite these challenges, these small companies do bring a sense of innovative spirit to the industry.

Key Companies in this Market



Dad's Printing

Inkwell Printing

Royal Apparel

TEXmarket

ASPECT

FUSH

Printful, Inc.

ALE CLOTHING

Emirates Apparel Berunwear

Recent Developments



In 2023, Starstuff Clothing launched high-definition dyeing, a sublimation printing technology that intricately dyes high-quality images directly into shirt fabric.

Eco-friendly knit specialist Fine Cotton Factory, in October 2023, entered the apparel manufacturing industry, introducing a private label line and pioneering the dye sublimation segment. In June 2023, Aleph, the Italian manufacturer of sublimation and inkjet printers, unveiled feature-rich products during the ITMA exhibition, focusing on enhancing customer differentiation and profitability.



Market Segmentation

By Product:



Bottomwear

Hoodies

T-Shirts



Golf T-Shirts



Cricket T-Shirts



Cycling T-Shirts

Other T-Shirts Others

By Printing Technique:



Small Format Heat Press

Calendar Heat Press

Flatbed Heat Press 3D Vacuum Heat Press

By Distribution Channel:



Online Offline

By Region:



North America

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Europe Asia Pacific



Authored By:

Sneha Varghese (Senior Consultant, Consumer Products & Goods) has 6+ years of experience in the market research and consulting industry. She has worked on 200+ research assignments pertaining to Consumer Retail Goods.

Her work is primarily focused on facilitating strategic decisions, planning and managing cross-functional business operations, technology projects, and driving successful implementations. She has helped create insightful, relevant analysis of Food & Beverage market reports and studies that include consumer market, retail, and manufacturer research perspective. She has also been involved in several bulletins in food magazines and journals.

