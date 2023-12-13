Navitas To Review 2023 Investor Day Announcements At Taiwan Investor Meeting

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Executives to review next-gen GaN & SiC technology, customer pipeline, and financial outlook

TORRANCE, Calif., Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS), the industry leader in next-generation power semiconductors, has announced participation in a virtual Taiwan Investor Meeting, hosted by MESH.



Following Navitas' 2023 Investor Day (December 12th), CEO Gene Sheridan and CFO Ron Shelton will highlight recent product, manufacturing, application, and market developments including customer pipeline update, with a short presentation and live Q&A.

Navitas' mission is to accelerate the planet's transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources and to“Electrify Our WorldTM”. GaNFastTM power ICs integrate gallium nitride (GaN) power and drive, with control, sensing, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings. Complementary GeneSiCTM power devices are optimized high-power, high-voltage, and high-reliability silicon carbide (SiC) solutions. Focus markets include EV, solar, energy storage, home appliance / industrial, data center, mobile and consumer.

The virtual meeting is scheduled for Wednesday 13th December at 8:30pm US Eastern / Thursday 14th at 9:30am in Taiwan, and will be hosted by MESH Managing Partner, Edward Chyau. To participate, investors should register via the MESH website.

About MESH

MESH is an electronics-focused venture capital firm that leverages its unique relationship with leading companies in the electronics industry, ranging from foundries to ODMs, to help their portfolio companies capture opportunities and address challenges.

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is the only pure-play, next-generation power semiconductor company, founded in 2014. GaNFastTM power ICs integrate gallium nitride (GaN) power and drive, with control, sensing, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings. GeneSiCTM silicon carbide (SiC) devices offer industry-leading in-circuit performance, robustness and an unprecedented 650 to 6,500 voltage range to address complimentary higher-voltage and higher-power applications. Focus markets include EV, solar, energy storage, home appliance / industrial, data center, mobile and consumer. Over 185 Navitas patents are issued or pending. Over 100 million GaN and 12 million SiC units have been shipped, and with the industry's first and only 20-year GaNFast warranty . Navitas was the world's first semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral®-certified .

Navitas Semiconductor, GaNFast, GeneSiC and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor Limited and affiliates. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

Contact Information

Stephen Oliver, VP Corporate Marketing & Investor Relations

...

PR Image





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at