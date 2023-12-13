Anthony John's Day Spa A& Salon - Celebrates 15 Years Of Excellence In Bangor & Unveils Exciting Changes For The Future

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bangor's Premier Spa and Salon Marks Milestone Anniversary and Announces Move to a New Location

- Jen HansenBANGOR, ME, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Anthony John's Day Spa and Salon proudly marks its 15th anniversary serving the Greater Bangor Maine Area on December 15th, 2023. Over the past decade and a half, Anthony John's has become an integral part of the community, offering top-notch spa, hair, and nail salon services, with a commitment to providing exceptional experiences for their patrons.In celebrating this milestone, Anthony John's reflects on the countless positive contributions they have made to the community. The spa and salon have been actively involved in initiatives such as partnering with Northern Light Health to introduce Hair Preservation Technology, a cause close to the heart in memory of their Owner Carrie's friend Robin. This initiative aims to support local individuals undergoing chemotherapy and facing the common challenge of hair loss. Anthony John's has also been a consistent supporter of various community causes, including volunteering at the humane society, participating in Champion the Cure, adopting a garden in Downtown Bangor, hosting events like Cheers to Moms, and engaging with the Bangor Region Chamber of Commerce.Recognized for their dedication and excellence, Anthony John's has been named the Best Day Spa and Best Facial/Skincare Salon in the Bangor Area on multiple occasions. This recognition is not only a testament to their hardworking team but also the loyalty of their patrons who continually return for the expertise of their cosmetologists, nail techs, estheticians, and massage therapists.As Anthony John's Day Spa and Salon looks forward to the next 15 years, they are excited to announce significant changes on the horizon. The spa and salon will be relocating from their current address at 1014 Stillwater Ave, Bangor, ME 04401, to a new and improved location at 43 Longview Dr, Bangor. General Manager Jen Hansen shared, "It was time for a remodel, and a refresh. While we have loved our current location and will really miss our neighbors in the plaza, you just cannot compete with our new location and proximity to Target, Lowes, Dunkin', and the Natural Livings Center."The move, scheduled for February 2024, will not only provide a fresh and modern atmosphere but also enhance the overall client experience. The new space is designed to be more efficient in catering to their clients' needs, featuring natural lighting in the front retail area and hair salon, new massage beds, an additional room for facials, and an expanded break room. Anthony John's anticipates offering additional services to their clientele once they have settled into their new location.Anthony John's Day Spa and Salon invites the community to join them in celebrating 15 years of success and eagerly looks forward to welcoming everyone to their rejuvenated space in the upcoming months.

