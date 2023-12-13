Released Azerbaijani Soldiers Returned To Their Families (VIDEO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijani servicemen Huseyn Akhundov and Agshin Babirov, released as part of an agreement between Baku and Yerevan, returned to their families, footage of this was shown in the AzTV channel program, Trend reports.

Earlier, the Administration of the President of Azerbaijan and the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia issued a statement according to which Yerevan handed over Babirov and Akhundov to Baku, and the Azerbaijani side also released 32 Armenian servicemen.

Babirov (born in 2004) and Akhundov (born in 2003) went missing in April 2023 in the Shahbuz district of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, bordering Armenia, due to low visibility in bad weather conditions. They were later apprehended by Armenian soldiers.