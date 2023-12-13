Released Azerbaijani Soldiers Returned To Their Families (VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14.
Azerbaijani
servicemen Huseyn Akhundov and Agshin Babirov, released as part of
an agreement between Baku and Yerevan, returned to their families,
footage of this was shown in the AzTV channel program, Trend reports.
Earlier, the Administration of the President of Azerbaijan and
the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia issued a statement
according to which Yerevan handed over Babirov and Akhundov to
Baku, and the Azerbaijani side also released 32 Armenian
servicemen.
Babirov (born in 2004) and Akhundov (born in 2003) went missing
in April 2023 in the Shahbuz district of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan
Autonomous Republic, bordering Armenia, due to low visibility in
bad weather conditions. They were later apprehended by Armenian
soldiers.
