Stefanchuk Discusses Defense Support For Ukraine With French Ambassador

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the French Republic to Ukraine Gaël Veyssière discussed the importance of further military support for Ukraine.

The Ukrainian parliament speaker said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"I met with the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the French Republic to Ukraine Gaël Veyssière," he said.

Stefanchuk thanked France for substantial defense, financial and humanitarian assistance already provided to Ukraine.

At the same time, the Verkhovna Rada chairman emphasized that the last night missile attack on Kyiv once again showed the importance of continuing defense support for Ukraine, including the provision of additional air defense systems.

The interlocutors discussed issues of interparliamentary cooperation, the implementation of the Peace Formula proposed by Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, and the establishment of a special tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

The officials also focused on strategic issues for Ukraine, such as Euro-Atlantic and European integration.

"I thanked France for its active support of Ukraine's European integration and Euro-Atlantic aspirations. I informed that the Ukrainian parliament has fulfilled all the requirements of the European Commission and we are looking forward to the European Council's decision to start negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU," the Ukrainian speaker said.

As Ukrinform earlier reported, on the eve of the European Council meeting, Emmanuel Macron confirmed France's support for the start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU.

Photo: Facebook / Ruslan Stefanchuk