Zelensky Delivers Speech In Norway's Parliament

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine still lacks enough weapons to fight this war on conditions of freedom, not those dictated by the enemy.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his speech at the special plenary session of the Storting of Norway, Ukrinform reports.

“We need the world's attention and support now as much as ever. Why? Because while we now have effective weapons, we still lack enough to fight this war on conditions of freedom, not those dictated by the enemy,” Zelensky stressed.

He noted that the world majority now sees Russian aggression as a crime. But Putin has found accomplices in Iran and North Korea, receiving weapons that kill Ukrainian people.

The President also said that, unfortunately, dictatorships supply Russia more regularly than many democracies supply Ukraine. He reminded about a million artillery shells from Pyongyang to Putin.

“And I thank everyone in Europe who helps us withstand this pressure and supports us precisely as needed –

enough to protect freedom and rules-based world order,” Zelensky said.

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine and the United States signed a memorandum of understanding on the sidelines of the Defense Industries Conference DFNC1: US Edition, Ukraine and the United States signed a memorandum on joint weapons production and technical data exchange. In 2024, Ukraine will allocate an unprecedented budget for the development of defense production.

Photo: President's Office