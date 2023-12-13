Ukraine's Economy Shows Positive Signals - Shmyhal

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Despite the huge economic downturn at the beginning of the war, Ukraine's economy is now showing positive signals.

This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting , Ukrinform reports.

"Despite the huge economic downturn at the beginning of Russia's war, the economy is now showing positive signals," Shmyhal emphasized.

The Prime Minister noted that in the third quarter of 2023, compared to the same period last year, the country's GDP grew by 9.3%, which is higher than expected.

According to him, the economy is positively influenced by government business support programs, infrastructure reconstruction, stable operation of the southwestern export logistics corridor and other factors.

"We have also managed to get inflation under control. Compared to November last year, consumer inflation was 5.1%. This is less than in some of our western neighbors," the Prime Minister stressed.

As Ukrinform reported, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva praised the resilience of the Ukrainian economy in the face of war and confirmed her readiness to continue cooperation with Kyiv under the EFF agreement.