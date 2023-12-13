Helpware Announces Acquisition Of ETEAM, A Dynamic Digital Product Development Agency

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) ETEAM is now part of Helpware

LEXINGTON, KY / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2023 / Helpware, a leading global business process outsourcing company specializing in digital customer experience, back-office support, content security, and other BPO services, has announced a major development in their business trajectory with the acquisition of ETEAM, an innovative digital product development agency, with wide expertise in software development, data science & engineering, generative AI, machine learning, cyber security and DevOps.

Helpware Announces Acquisition of ETEAM

Helpware, a leading BPO partner acquires ETEAM, an innovative digital product development agency.

This acquisition marks a strategic development in Helpware's Digital Business Transformation initiative and empowers a future where technology and human expertise are combined to create unparalleled customer and employee experiences.

Robert Nash, CEO of Helpware, commented on the acquisition: "Our focus is clear with this transaction. Helpware is transforming and investing hand in hand with our client partners. Adding hundreds of the most senior, innovative, talented, and culturally aligned Engineers is fuel for both Helpware and our Partners. Fuel to drive the successful configuration and implementation of emerging technologies and tech services. Our goal is both alignment and transformation. Everyone is riding the "digital and AI wave" together and success will be measured by those that actually provide nuanced and effective digital solutions that deliver real-life customer experiences and improvement."

Alexander Tereshchenko, COO of Helpware, highlights the importance of acquiring ETEAM, in terms of innovation actually adapting to customer needs. "The addition of ETEAM marks a key step in our ability to operationalize emerging technologies. As always, we differentiate by focusing on measurable aspects in customer and consumer experiences. We now have all the right resources to both consume and deploy the best in DevOps and Emerging Tech/AI in a way that preserves our industry-leading client, member, consumer, and customer satisfaction measures."

From ETEAM's perspective, Viktor Grytsai, co-founder, shares his excitement: "Joining forces with Helpware presents a great opportunity for our team to diversify, strengthen and grow globally. Helpware has proven the formula for growth and transformation. We're inspired together and look forward to integrating into Helpware's dynamic framework. I am confident that this partnership will catalyze growth and lead to groundbreaking advancements in our field."

About ETEAM: ETEAM is an experienced digital product agency committed to driving transformative growth for a wide range of businesses. Known for turning complex digital development challenges into clear, cost-effective solutions, their expertise spans software development, modernization, cloud solutions, big data/AI, and technology consulting. ETEAM is committed to delivering quality, transparent project management, and robust post-implementation support to ensure solutions that seamlessly align with client visions.

About Helpware: Helpware is a BPO powerhouse, offering a comprehensive range of services including customer support, AI operations, back office, content moderation, and more, and serving companies across multiple industries. Helpware prides itself on a global team that speaks over 40 languages and specializes in delivering innovative solutions for complex business challenges. Headquartered in Lexington, KY, the company operates from 18 locations in 10 countries, ensuring top-notch service for its clients. For more information about Helpware, visit or connect with us on LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact Information

Alexei Piskunov

VP of Marketing

[email protected]

(099) 410 99 66

SOURCE: Helpware