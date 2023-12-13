Sordoni Golf Outing Raises $30,000 For Bergen County's United Way

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Funds Will Contribute to Their Affordable Housing Mission

BEDMINSTER, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2023 / Sordoni Construction Co., a Bedminster-based construction management company, recently donated $30,000 to Bergen County's United Way in New Jersey. The construction management company raised the money during the 2023 Sordoni Construction Golf Classic. During the event, about 116 golfers, clients, guests, business partners, and Sordoni staff members enjoyed a day of golf, food, and networking.



Bergen County's United Way and Sordoni Partnership

(Left to Right) Leo K. - CFO, Sordoni Construction Tom T. - President, Bergen County's United Way Matt L. - CEO & President, Sordoni Construction



Helping Those in Need

All funds will support Bergen County's United Way affordable housing mission in the Garden State with their partner, Madeline Corporation. Their mission is to build homes people can afford. They build for families, seniors, veterans, and individuals with physical and developmental disabilities, such as autism, down syndrome, and multiple sclerosis. "We have a particular and special passion for building supportive housing, and we've completed 40 projects throughout northern New Jersey and new homes for just over 600 individuals," said Tom Toronto President of Bergen County's United Way. "We use top-notch materials so the homes are durable because folks on whose behalf we build deserve it."

A Worthy Cause

Sordoni continues its annual tradition of successful golf outings. Their significant contributions, specifically aimed at supporting those with disabilities and more, remain an ongoing commitment. "As we donate $30,000 to this noble endeavor, let's remember that they aren't just merely building homes," says Matthew Lorenzo, President and CEO of Sordoni Construction Co. "They are creating opportunities and restoring hope for those who have been waiting for a place they can truly call their own."

About Sordoni Construction Co.

Bedminster-based Sordoni Construction Co. is committed to a level of responsiveness that is not typical in major construction. Their leaders are accessible and personally attentive to each client and project. Marquis projects include the Asbury Ocean Club, Nine on the Hudson, and Chimney Rock Crossings. Since its inception, Sordoni has had a reputation for completing projects ahead of schedule and under budget. To learn more, visit sordoniconstruction .

About Bergen County's United Way

Bergen County's United Way, in partnership with Madeline Corporation, is devoted to constructing homes for those who lack the financial means to do so. This mission primarily focuses on supporting families, seniors, veterans, and individuals with physical and developmental disabilities. Given that only 32 affordable homes are available for every 100 needy families in New Jersey, the importance of their work cannot be overstated. To guarantee comfort and to meet specific needs, each house is constructed with high-quality, sustainable materials. To learn more, visit

