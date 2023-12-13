Microblink Launches Spanish Website, Expanding Blinkid In Latin America

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Microblink's Strategic Expansion: New Spanish Website Bolsters BlinkID's Identity Verification Solutions in Latin America

BROOKLYN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2023 / Microblink , a pioneering force in AI-driven identity verification, is thrilled to announce its latest venture: a Spanish-language website . This exciting launch underscores Microblink's commitment to the Latin American market, bringing BlinkID , its innovative ID scanning technology, closer to businesses and individuals across the region.

In a powerful endorsement, a top executive from one of Mexico's largest banks praised BlinkID's effectiveness, highlighting the simplicity of its deployment across a variety of applications tailored to different needs, as well as its versatility and accuracy in delivering results.

BlinkID stands out for its ability to meet the unique demands of Latin America. It offers unparalleled precision and speed in scanning and verifying a range of identity documents. This technology is crucial for sectors like banking, financial services, insurance, travel, and telecommunications, which are all seeing rapid growth in the region.

The new Spanish website is a significant milestone in Microblink's journey to deliver user-friendly AI solutions and build digital trust - globally. With BlinkID's advanced features for verifying Latin American documents, Microblink is reinforcing its commitment to improving digital trust and streamlining identity verification processes throughout the region.

In 2024, Microblink aims to broaden the scope of documents it supports in the region, strengthening its presence and relevance in the Latin American market.

Full list of supported documents

About Microblink:

Microblink is a tech company specializing in AI and machine learning, focused on identity verification and document scanning solutions. BlinkID, its leading product, is transforming identity verification across industries worldwide.

