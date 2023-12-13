Parkhill Estates 8D Unveils New Home Lots: A Premier Opportunity In Las Cruces Real Estate Landscape

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) LAS CRUCES, NM / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2023 / Parkhill Estates 8D, the acclaimed new home community by Hakes Brothers, proudly announces the release of a new section of prime home lots, now available for homeowners seeking luxury living in Las Cruces.

Hakes Brothers

Hakes Brothers Model Home

This latest phase in the Parkhill Estates 8D development marks a significant milestone, presenting an exclusive opportunity for prospective buyers to secure their dream homes in a vibrant, family-friendly neighborhood. With its picturesque setting, exceptional amenities, and unparalleled craftsmanship, Parkhill Estates 8D is a testament to the Hakes Brothers' commitment to redefining modern living.

"The release of these new home lots at Parkhill Estates 8D represents our ongoing dedication to providing families with exceptional living experiences," said Ty Taylor, Director of Sales and Marketing (Rio Division) at Hakes Brothers. "We're thrilled to offer these premium lots in one of Las Cruces' most sought-after neighborhoods, catering to our valued homeowners' diverse needs and desires."

Nestled within the heart of Las Cruces, Parkhill Estates 8D boasts a serene ambiance while conveniently located near major thoroughfares, top-rated schools, shopping, dining, and recreational hotspots. Each lot is meticulously designed to accommodate various home styles, allowing homeowners to craft their personalized sanctuary.

Buyers can anticipate innovative floor plans, superior construction quality, and an array of customizable features that epitomize the Hakes Brothers' signature blend of sophistication and functionality.

For those eager to explore these new home lots and envision their future within Parkhill Estates 8D, interested parties are encouraged to contact: (915) 295-3100 / [email protected]

With limited availability, now is the time to seize this unparalleled opportunity to own a piece of Las Cruces' premier living destination.

For more information about Parkhill Estates 8D and Hakes Brothers Homes, visit .

About Hakes Brothers Homes:

Hakes Brothers Homes is a renowned homebuilder dedicated to crafting exceptional residences across the Southwest. With a commitment to quality craftsmanship, innovative design, and superior customer service, Hakes Brothers Homes consistently exceeds expectations, creating communities that redefine modern living.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

[email protected]

Contact Information

Christopher Ashley

VP Corporate Marketing

[email protected]

980-225-3948

SOURCE: Hakes Brothers