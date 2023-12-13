Omni-Biotic AB 10 Probiotic Wins Practitioner's Choice Award

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2023 / AllergoSan USA is thrilled to announce that their Omni-Biotic AB 10 probiotic has been awarded the Practitioner's Choice Award in the "Specialty and Herbal Supplements" category by Natural Practitioner Magazine. This esteemed recognition is particularly significant as it is based on product recommendations from practitioners, showcasing the trust and confidence they place in Omni-Biotic AB 10.

Omni-Biotic AB 10 with Sachet

The Practitioner's Choice Award, presented by Natural Practitioner Magazine, is a prestigious accolade honoring the most recommended products according to a nationwide survey of readers within the natural and alternative healthcare professional community. What sets this award apart is its basis in practitioner consensus, making it a true testament to the clinical impact of Omni-Biotic AB 10.

Hannah Kleinfeld, COO of AllergoSan USA, expressed her appreciation of the acknowledgment, stating, "We are honored to receive the Practitioner's Choice Award for Omni-Biotic AB 10. This recognition reinforces our commitment to providing clinically-tested and highly effective products that make a real difference in gut health, wellness, and longevity. We are grateful for the support of our customers and healthcare practitioners."

Omni-Biotic AB 10 is a restorative probiotic designed to promote a balanced and diverse gut microbiome, the foundation of overall well-being. Clinically shown to reduce antibiotic-associated diarrhea, combat C. Diff infection, and inhibit other unwanted bacteria in the gut, Omni-Biotic AB 10 is frequently used in hospitals and nursing homes across Europe during and after antibiotic use, surgery, and chemotherapy.

Omni-Biotic, a top-selling European line introduced to the United States in 2019 by AllergoSan USA, offers targeted probiotic blends developed for stress, immunity, liver detox, gut restoration, and more. These high-performance probiotics are grounded in product-specific research and controlled clinical studies, ensuring a deep understanding of probiotic strain significance and synergistic performance for specific health outcomes.

About AllergoSan USA:

AllergoSan USA, a joint venture formed in 2019 with Austrian-based microbiome research institute Institut AllergoSan, is dedicated to bringing Omni-Biotic products to the U.S. The founding team recognized the need for deeply studied specialized probiotics in the U.S. AllergoSan USA aims to be the gold standard in probiotic supplements and gut health-promoting products, serving consumers, healthcare practitioners, pharmacies, and leading medical facilities. For more information visit .

