Truelio Announces Merger With Yye Software And Launch Of BX Services Suite

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2023 / Truelio , a premier brand experience agency specializing in branding, digital marketing and technology solutions, announced today it recently merged with Yye Software (Yye), a Georgia-based software application development company specializing in web, mobile and desktop technology solutions. Over the past decade, Yye has served as a strategic partner for Truelio providing custom mobile and web application expertise and support to its growing partner base.

-

Truelio Announces Merger with Yye Software & Launch of BX Services Suite

src="https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/813684/fbe45344a604d079e77201165f21.jpg" alt="Truelio Announces Merger with Yye Software & Launch of BX Services Suite">



"The merger of Yye Software and Truelio marks a groundbreaking partnership, seamlessly fusing Yye's cutting-edge technology with Truelio's rich brand experience and creative prowess," said John Kauffman, Truelio's CEO and president. "The integration of both companies unites two distinct and complementary cultures. Most importantly, it enhances our ability to deliver groundbreaking software solutions and unparalleled value to our current partners and prospective clients."

"Our blending of talent marks a strategic alliance that promises innovation, expanded marketing and design capabilities and an even stronger commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions in the ever-evolving technology landscape," added Bill Young, Yye's Owner. "This merger exemplifies our dedication to growth, customer satisfaction and re-shaping the future of software development."

In addition to the Yye merger, Truelio also announced the launch of its new BX Services SuiteTM . The suite is designed to demonstrate the broad, integrated brand experience solutions the agency provides, by streamlining them into intuitive productized service offerings.

"As we've grown our capabilities, it was important we establish a brand architecture that not only supports our expansive and evolving offerings, but succinctly expresses the wide-ranging solutions we provide to our partners," said Brian Fallers, Truelio's Chief Brand Officer. "In today's omni-channel marketplace, delivering an integrated brand experience is more important than ever. Our BX Services Suite was inspired by our partners and their need to have holistic solutions that support their entire brand experience."

Patrick Blanchard, VP of Interactive Marketing & Business Development, added, "Whether in need of a single service solution or a range of options, our suite addresses the entire brand and marketing ecosystem and how our team can support it through a broad brand experience lens. It also provides us a clear direction as we strategize future product development and remain responsive to our evolving partner needs."

Today's announcements follow a monumental year for the agency. Truelio has greatly expanded its account services, digital marketing and technology teams and is in the process of augmenting its brand management and in-house creative departments. This year, the agency has experienced a 24% increase in employee growth and a 15% increase in revenue over 2022. It was also recognized as a Great Place To Work-CertifiedTM company. Additional information on Truelio's BX Services Suite is available at Truelio/BX-Services-Suite . To learn more about the company's experience, capabilities and comprehensive branding, digital marketing and technology solutions, visit Truelio .

About Truelio

Truelio is a premier full-service brand experience agency specializing in branding, digital marketing and technology solutions. Based in Atlanta, GA, with a growing footprint across the U.S., we are a collective group of creative strategists, brand specialists and digital experts. For over two decades, our partnership-based culture and strategic services have helped many of the world's leading brands deliver extraordinary experiences that inspire growth and make a difference in the lives of their employees and customers. Visit Truelio to learn more about our experience, expertise and broad range of marketing and technology solutions.

Contact Information

Randy Dawson

Chief Marketing Officer

[email protected]

770-407-6300

SOURCE: Truelio