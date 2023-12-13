(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Truss Financial Group Launches No Tax Return HELOC Option For Self-Employed Borrowers

Ladera Ranch, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 13, 2023) - Truss Financial Group, a California based mortgage company founded by Jeff Miller, has announced a new initiative based on the Home Equity Line of Credit (HELOC). The firm has crafted a proactive strategy that is targeted at broadening the potential of mortgage options for self-employed borrowers.







Image 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



This new focus by Truss Financial seeks to accommodate the financial needs of self-employed individuals and real estate investors. The firm employs its experience in various mortgage programs to create options for those who face challenges when borrowing due to limited income documentation.

The firm's initiative is based on the fact that, often, traditional banking institutions place limits on mortgage financing to individuals who rely on 1099s and/or K1s rather than W2s as their primary source of income. These limitations can pose significant hurdles for self-employed individuals and real estate investors who show limited income on their tax returns.

This is why Truss Financial Group has taken steps to address the financing needs of this underserved market. Truss has created its No Tax Return HELOC option. The new "No Doc HELOC" does not rely solely on tax return documentation; instead, Truss Financial Group reviews the borrower's bank statement deposit history over the last three months to evaluate their ability to make payments on the new HELOC. This approach bypasses the limitations posed by excessive write-offs and insufficient income shown on tax returns.

Truss Financial conceived of the No Doc HELOC based on the fact that its self-employed clients have come to Truss with pressing, time-sensitive financial needs. The distinct financial circumstances that come with being self-employed can create immediate demands. Thus Truss' No Doc HELOC is specifically tailored in such a way that it can be finalized and closed within a reduced time frame without requiring an appraisal.

Truss Financial's new initiative can offer a smoother approach to acquiring a HELOC loan as long as potential borrowers are able to meet certain prerequisites, in order to safeguard both the borrower and the lender, that prerequisites are in place. Potential borrowers must be validated for good credit; and they must be up-to-date on any existing debts, as any delinquencies or lapses in previous debt repayment can complicate the process and potentially indicate a risk to the lender.

These requirements align with Truss Financial Group's goal of providing efficient mortgage solutions for self-employed individuals. With the introduction of the No Tax Return HELOC , Truss Financial Group hopes that this new option will help self-employed borrowers who are seeking flexible financing options.

About Truss Financial Group

Truss Financial Group, founded by CEO Jeff Miller, is a California-based mortgage company specializing in mortgages for self-employed individuals and real estate investors. Miller has over 25 years of experience in the mortgage industry and has steered Truss Financial Group to specialize in non-qualified mortgages (NonQM), thus allowing the firm to accommodate underserved groups. Truss Financial has been recognized among the top 20 best NonQM lenders consistently over successive years and still continues to focus on introducing strategies like the Stated Income Home Equity Line Of Credit (HELOC) .

To learn more about Truss Financial Group, visit their website or contact:

Jason Nichols

...

To view the source version of this press release, please visit