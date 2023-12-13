Europe Probiotics Market Outlook To 2028 - Clean Label Trend Boosts Demand For Natural Probiotic Products In Europe

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The

"Europe Probiotics Market Outlook, 2028" report has been added to

ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The European probiotics market is forecast to add USD 4.71 Billion from 2023 to 2028. The market is projected to grow with 6.14%

CAGR by 2023-28.

Key Market Trends



Expected Market Growth : The European probiotics market is projected to experience substantial growth during the forecast period. Factors such as busy lifestyles, sedentary habits, and an increase in lifestyle-related diseases like diabetes and obesity are driving the demand for probiotic products.

Innovation and Research : Research and development activities have opened up new growth prospects for probiotic manufacturers in Europe. Probiotics have gained popularity in various industries, including skincare, where certain strains have been studied for their potential benefits in conditions like eczema, acne, and atopic dermatitis.

Traditional Consumption : Europe has a long tradition of consuming fermented foods like yogurt, sauerkraut, and kefir, which naturally contain beneficial bacteria. This history has contributed to the acceptance and interest in probiotics as a health-enhancing option.

Probiotics in Sports Nutrition : Probiotics are being explored for their potential benefits in sports nutrition and performance. European athletes and fitness enthusiasts are incorporating probiotics into their diets to support gut health, digestion, and overall performance.

Clean Label Trend : European consumers are seeking products with transparent and clean labels, free from artificial additives and preservatives. Probiotics, being natural and derived from live microorganisms, align with this clean label trend, driving their adoption and market growth.

Demographic Shift : Europe's growing aging population has led to an increased focus on health and wellness. Probiotics are seen as a natural way to support digestive health, boost immunity, and address age-related health concerns, contributing to market growth.

Preference for Natural and Organic : Europe has witnessed a growing preference for natural and organic products, including probiotics. Consumers are seeking products made with natural ingredients and produced through sustainable practices, which aligns with probiotics' characteristics.

Healthcare Professional Endorsement : Healthcare professionals in Europe are increasingly recognizing the potential benefits of probiotics and may recommend their use to patients. This endorsement has positively influenced consumer perceptions and adoption.

Plant-Based Products : There is a surge in demand for vegan and plant-based products in Europe, including probiotics. Manufacturers are developing probiotic strains compatible with plant-based formulations to cater to vegetarian and vegan consumers.

Variety of Product Types : Probiotic products in Europe include probiotic foods and beverages, probiotic dietary supplements, and probiotics for animal feed. Probiotic foods and beverages, such as yogurt and functional drinks, are leading the market.

Distribution Channels : Probiotic products are available through various distribution channels, including hypermarkets and supermarkets, pharmacies and drugstores, convenience stores, specialty stores, online stores, and others.

End-Use Segments : In Europe, the human segment is expected to dominate the probiotics market. Probiotics are sought after for their potential health benefits in digestive health, immunity, and overall wellness. Ingredient Types : Bacteria-based probiotics have traditionally held the largest market share in Europe. However, yeast-based probiotics are expected to exhibit the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period.

Recent Developments:



In September 2022, BioGaia and Skinome announced their collaboration on the development of a probiotic concentrate containing live bacteria that will support the skin microbiome and enhance skin health.

In August 2022, BioGaia stated that new bacterial strains developed in partnership with its wholly-owned subsidiary MetaboGen would be added to its product line. To push novel strains through clinical development and towards a potential launch, the two companies will construct a fermentation pilot plant in Eslov together. A comprehensive pan-European partnership was inked by Perrigo and Probi in February 2021 to introduce and grow premium probiotic digestive and immune health concepts in 14 European nations. The products provide probiotic strains that have been clinically proven to be effective and have been validated. Additionally, the partnership will undoubtedly increase the company's probiotics market share in numerous European nations.

Major Companies present in the market:

Danone S.A., Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd. , Nestle S.A., Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited, Kerry Group plc , Royal DSM N.V., Lallemand Inc., Lifeway Foods, Inc, Evonik Industries AG , International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF), Lonza Group AG, AB BIOTICS, Probiotical Spa, Probi AB, General Mills, Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Arla Foods Amba, Sacco System.

Report Segmentation

By Product Type



Probiotics Food and Beverages

Probiotics Dietary Supplements Animal Feed

By End use



Human Animal

By Ingredient Type



Bacteria Yeast

By Distribution channel



Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Pharmacies/Drugstores

Convenience Stores

Specialty stores Online

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo -

SOURCE Research and Markets